Smashing cancer: Alvord senior hammers away at fundraising

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Tags: Alvord

Lifting the sledge hammer as high as she could, Lindsey Abbott brought it down on the hood of a Toyota Camry parked at Elm Creek Park in Alvord Saturday morning.

Surrounded by a group of onlookers, Abbott demonstrated proper form, and the junk car, already dented from multiple strikes, creaked under the heavy blow. A line formed nearby of those ready to do some damage in the name of charity.

Part of Abbott’s larger fundraising effort to benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, the car bash included a bake sale and face painting, raising $170.

“I had to get it going,” she said. “I had to make it look fun. The car bash was the biggest sales point. Everybody loved it. I even loved it.”

The Alvord High School senior is one of five students from around the state competing for a scholarship from the society. The student who raises the most money earns the award, and she’s set a lofty goal – $30,000. So far, she’s got about $800.

“I’m not expecting to get it,” she said. “But it’s not even about the scholarship. I can’t imagine a better way to spend my time than fundraising for such a great organization because I really can’t imagine going through what these patients go through. Everything is unknown, and it’s just scary.”

Abbott can take donations online at events.lls.org/pages/ntx/ntxsoy2017/labbott through Friday. The contest ends Friday, April 7. While she’s not expecting to make up the difference in the next two weeks, she’s happy for a chance to help out a good cause. The society uses donations to fund research and put together care packages for patients in chemotherapy.

“With cancer, every little tiny step forward is a huge step compared to everything else,” she said.

Abbott’s mother, Leigha, said the family has a connection to the disease. When Lindsey was a young child, she had multiple illnesses, leading her pediatrician to suspect she had leukemia.

“She sent us to the hematologist and oncologist at Cook Children’s Hospital,” Leigha Abbott said. “I can remember because it was just four weeks. For us as parents, it seemed like years. It took so long to get into the doctor, and then when you’re there, you see all these little kids that are already diagnosed. The oncologist said her blood was fine. It was at a low level, but they ruled out leukemia. I can’t compare to these parents that are going through this. I felt guilty when I left because I was walking away with my kid healthy.

“Those parents have to deal with possibly losing their children.”

In addition to the car bash, Lindsey organized pizza parties at the elementary and middle school for classes that donated the most money, and she’s in the process of setting up benefit nights at local restaurants. But with her scholarship deadline fast approaching, she’s already looking past the award and the greater purpose of her efforts.

“It’s really easy to register to become a marrow donor,” she said. “I think people overlook that and think they can’t have that big of an impact, but everybody could help some way. The main thing, really, is to spread awareness.

“Even if people don’t donate to my campaign, at least they know in the future they can donate to this organization,” she said. “The need definitely doesn’t end.”

To have your donation count toward Abbott’s efforts after Friday, email her at lmclane1998@gmail.com.