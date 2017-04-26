Slidell garners pair of medals

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Tags: Slidell, Slidell UIL, UIL

After finishing the state final social studies exam at the University Interscholastic League academic meet, Kevin Oney had a familiar feeling.

“I never feel good when I take one of those tests,” said the Slidell senior.

That pessimistic feeling soon turned around as Oney garnered the Class A silver medal in the event.

“I wasn’t expecting to do that well,” explained Oney, who has competed in the event the past four years.

Oney was one of three Slidell students to place at the state meet over the weekend.

This year’s social studies test was centered on James Madison and the U.S. Constitution.

“It was a good topic this year,” Oney said.

Fellow Slidell senior Kayler Talamantes finished third in computer applications.

“I worked really hard and spent a lot of hours preparing,” Talamantes said. “I did every practice test.”

In the contests, participants complete tasks in Microsoft applications – Word, Excel and Access. This was Talamantes’ second year to make it to state in the event. The bronze medal and being part of the crew for the Slidell one-act play that finished third capped a strong senior year for her. She was also on the Lady Greyhounds basketball team that reached the region final.

“It was a pretty successful year. I’m pretty excited how it turned out,” Talamantes said.

Junior Stone Coston took sixth in computer science.

Coston was part of the 2016 state championship team in the event that gives students a chance to display their knowledge in computer coding.

“It gives me motivation for next year,” Coston said.

Slidell finished with 62 points to tie for sixth in Class A.