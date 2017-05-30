Shopping iniative deemed a success

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, November 29, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport

Bridgeport’s first Small Businesses Saturday was a success, with more than $17,000 spent at local stores in one day.

“It went way better than we imagined it would,” Bridgeport Chamber of Commerce co-director Mary Beth Holder said. “We had a line of people waiting at 9 to get their passports.”

The chamber gave out more than 150 passports, which shoppers took store to store. Any purchase of $25 or more earned a stamp in the passports and an entry to the chamber’s drawing for $500. Holder said most of the passports were returned, and there were more than 700 drawing entries. Brittni Nichols won the drawing.

Just from the passports turned in, assuming only $25 was spent for each stamp, at least $17,500 was spent in town during Small Business Saturday.

“As long as they were in Bridgeport, they were participating,” Holder said.