Shooting investigation continues

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, August 12, 2017

Tags: Alvord

Investigators are continuing to gather evidence in the case of a shooting in Alvord earlier this week.

No arrests have been made in the case as of Friday.

Deputies responded to a call about a shooting at a home in the 300 block of North Wickham Street around midnight Monday morning and found two men with gunshot wounds to the arms and legs. Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said Rhett Barclay, 17, had one gunshot wound while Brent Dixon, 41, had multiple gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported by Wise County EMS to Denton Regional Hospital with what Akin described as non-life-threatening injuries.

He said evidence gathered so far seems to indicate the shooting was not random.

“We have reason to believe it was a targeted attack,” Akin said.

The investigation is ongoing, he said.