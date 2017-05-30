Shooting for title; Local aims to win hunting contest

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, November 25, 2017

Tags: Decatur

For one week in July, six women competed in various hunting skills contests at the YO Ranch in South Texas, including part-time Decatur resident Melanie Peterson.

Peterson was one of the six finalists chosen to star in the Extreme Huntress reality show this summer. The women spent a week showing judges what they were made of – tracking live game, shooting targets and competing in a biathlon. The winner will be chosen by a public vote that runs through Jan. 4.

Peterson hopes she wins, of course. She competed not only as a personal challenge but also to raise awareness of women in hunting.

“It’s a win for everybody,” she said. “It’s a win for wildlife, a win for being supportive of women hunters.”

Peterson comes from a hunting family – her parents spent their honeymoon on a hunting trip, her grandmother bagged her last deer at the age of 83 – and from the age of 10 she wanted to be a professional guide. Peterson now spends most of her time in Wyoming, where she guides hunts, often for fellow women.

“I really think women are the future of hunting,” she said. “For years it was kind of uncommon, but now you see a lot of single women and children out there.”

Despite her passion for encouraging women to hunt, Peterson said she was a hesitant to try-out for Extreme Huntress at first because most of the women in the competition are in their 20s.

“I was like twice their age,” Peterson said. “It really was a skill competition, so I think age played a factor.”

During their week at the YO Ranch, the women’s hunting skills were tested daily. Peterson said she thought she did best in the skills competitions, especially the dangerous game contest. In that contest, the women had to shoot at a wildebeest head mounted on a vehicle that simulated the animal charging straight at them.

“It was about keeping your composure and making your shoot,” Peterson said. “That was really fun – pretty exhilarating, actually.”

When the competitors went out to hunt live game, they would take a partner, a judge, a ranch guide and the camera crew with them.

“It was an entourage going through the woods and trying to do a spot and stalk,” said Peterson, who took down an ibex, a rarer animal. “I wanted to shine on the hunt part. I didn’t want to do something easy.”

In the voting portion, Peterson currently sits in second place. You can view the 2018 Extreme Huntress episodes and vote online at extremehuntress.com.

Peterson has a good idea of what she wants people to take away from her performance in Extreme Huntress – women can, and should, be hunters.

“Take your wives hunting this year, take your daughter,” she said. “Take them out into the woods.”