Sheriff’s office secures grants

Wise County commissioners last week approved two grant resolutions for the sheriff’s office.
Captain Kevin Benton said one grant is $239,000 for a three-dimensional scanner, which will be used by the criminal investigation division and crime scene investigation.
“The other is $124,204, and that is to provide five vehicles to our school resource officers,” he said.
Benton noted both grants provide 100 percent funding and do not require matching county funds.
Commissioners accepted the following donations: an anonymous gift of $1,803.75 for the meal at the sheriff’s office March 24 banquet and $2,000 from Mark Stanley of Paducah, who was allowed to keep animals at the fairgrounds overnight as his group traveled home from a stock show.
In other business, Elections Administrator Sabra Srader told commissioners her office is conducting spring elections for some entities in the county as opposed to simply leasing them voting machines as in the past.
The EA’s office will hold elections for the cities of Aurora and Newark, Northwest ISD, Boyd ISD, Decatur ISD and the Wise County Water Supply District.
“It’s something I’d like to do in the future for all our entities,” Srader said.
She said the service was offered, for a fee, at the request of the entities.
Commissioners also:
- approved making a shared access driveway in Cottonwood Creek Estates (Precinct 3) a private road for public safety reasons. The change was made at the request of residents on that road.
- approved a re-plat of Pietila Five Addition, lots 6R2A and 6R2B, in Precinct 1.
- approved a re-plat of Timberline Estates, lots 10R-12R, in Precinct 1.
- approved the final plat with a variance on the drainage study for Grothe Subdivision in Precinct 2.
- approved the tax bid sale of tract 12 in the Rhoades Addition to Mark and Paula Pinkerton for $41,600.