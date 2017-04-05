Sheriff’s office secures grants

By Kristen Tribe | Published Wednesday, April 5, 2017

Wise County commissioners last week approved two grant resolutions for the sheriff’s office.

Captain Kevin Benton said one grant is $239,000 for a three-dimensional scanner, which will be used by the criminal investigation division and crime scene investigation.

“The other is $124,204, and that is to provide five vehicles to our school resource officers,” he said.

Benton noted both grants provide 100 percent funding and do not require matching county funds.

Commissioners accepted the following donations: an anonymous gift of $1,803.75 for the meal at the sheriff’s office March 24 banquet and $2,000 from Mark Stanley of Paducah, who was allowed to keep animals at the fairgrounds overnight as his group traveled home from a stock show.

In other business, Elections Administrator Sabra Srader told commissioners her office is conducting spring elections for some entities in the county as opposed to simply leasing them voting machines as in the past.

The EA’s office will hold elections for the cities of Aurora and Newark, Northwest ISD, Boyd ISD, Decatur ISD and the Wise County Water Supply District.

“It’s something I’d like to do in the future for all our entities,” Srader said.

She said the service was offered, for a fee, at the request of the entities.

