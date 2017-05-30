Sheriff’s Office K-9 missing after storm

By Brian Knox | Published Sunday, Oct. 22



A Wise County K-9 officer is missing after strong storms passed through Wise County overnight.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said in a Facebook post that Rayco’s kennel was destroyed in the storm.

Akin said Rayco’s handler, JT Manoushagian, went outside early Sunday morning to find Rayco missing. He was last seen just north and west of the Weatherford College Wise County campus off of FM 1655.

“There’s no indication he was injured,” Akin said. “The best case scenario is we believe he’s still in the area.”

Officers are searching the area between U.S. 380 and Farm Road 1810, primarily in the area of the FM 1655 corridor.

Rayco is a 4-year-old Dutch Shepherd. If you see him, call dispatch at 940-627-5971.