Sheriff’s office honors employees

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, April 5, 2017
Tags: Wise County Sheriff's Office
The Wise County Sheriff’s Office recognized officers and staff members at its annual awards banquet March 24 at the Women’s Building on the Wise County Fairgrounds.
Pictures of those recognized are below. Photos were not available for: Angela Sessums, Special Services Employee of the Year; Tim Lamkin, W.A. Hughes Deputy of the Year; and Dakota Faulkner, Joseph Thomas, Chris Edwards, Susan Gomez and Heinrich Downes, Lifesaving Awards.
DEDICATED EMPLOYEE – Heinrich Downes was given the Bo Wright Dedicated Employee award. Also pictured is Sheriff Lane Akin (left) and Wright’s family – wife Vicki, son Ben and granddaughter Destiny. Wright was a sergeant with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office for 22 years and was named Deputy of the Year in 2011. He died Dec. 24, 2012, after a brief battle with cancer. Submitted photo
ASSISTANT OF THE YEAR – Darla Spillman was named Clerk/Administrative Assistant of the Year. She is pictured with Chief Deputy Kevin Benton. Submitted photo
BEST IN COMMUNICATIONS – Cody Barlow was named Communications Officer of the Year. Also pictured is Communications Manager Susan Gomez. Submitted photo
TOP INVESTIGATOR – Sgt. Investigator Anissa Satterfield was named Investigator of the Year. She’s pictured with Captain Wes Wallace. Submitted photo
ABOVE AND BEYOND – Captain Jerry Gillin was given the Jail Above and Beyond Award. Also pictured is Jail Administrator Rick Denney. Submitted photo
BEST JAILER – Jailer of the Year is Jennifer Roberts. Also pictured is Jail Administrator Rick Denney. Submitted photo
TOP PATROL DEPUTY – Jason Sorrow was named Rook Ramsey Patrol Deputy of the Year. He is pictured with Captain Wes Wallace. Submitted photo
ROOKIE JAILER – Angela Neves was recognized as Rookie Jailer of the Year. Submitted photo
TEAMWORK AWARD – Wise County Attorney James Stainton (right) presented the County Attorney’s Teamwork Award to Deputy James O’Bannon. Submitted photo