Sheriff’s office honors employees

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, April 5, 2017

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office recognized officers and staff members at its annual awards banquet March 24 at the Women’s Building on the Wise County Fairgrounds.

Pictures of those recognized are below. Photos were not available for: Angela Sessums, Special Services Employee of the Year; Tim Lamkin, W.A. Hughes Deputy of the Year; and Dakota Faulkner, Joseph Thomas, Chris Edwards, Susan Gomez and Heinrich Downes, Lifesaving Awards.