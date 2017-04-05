NEWS HEADLINES

Sheriff’s office honors employees

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, April 5, 2017
Tags:

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office recognized officers and staff members at its annual awards banquet March 24 at the Women’s Building on the Wise County Fairgrounds.

Pictures of those recognized are below. Photos were not available for: Angela Sessums, Special Services Employee of the Year; Tim Lamkin, W.A. Hughes Deputy of the Year; and Dakota Faulkner, Joseph Thomas, Chris Edwards, Susan Gomez and Heinrich Downes, Lifesaving Awards.

Dedicated Employee

DEDICATED EMPLOYEE – Heinrich Downes was given the Bo Wright Dedicated Employee award. Also pictured is Sheriff Lane Akin (left) and Wright’s family – wife Vicki, son Ben and granddaughter Destiny. Wright was a sergeant with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office for 22 years and was named Deputy of the Year in 2011. He died Dec. 24, 2012, after a brief battle with cancer. Submitted photo

Assistant of the Year

ASSISTANT OF THE YEAR – Darla Spillman was named Clerk/Administrative Assistant of the Year. She is pictured with Chief Deputy Kevin Benton. Submitted photo

Best in Communications

BEST IN COMMUNICATIONS – Cody Barlow was named Communications Officer of the Year. Also pictured is Communications Manager Susan Gomez. Submitted photo

Top Investigator

TOP INVESTIGATOR – Sgt. Investigator Anissa Satterfield was named Investigator of the Year. She’s pictured with Captain Wes Wallace. Submitted photo

Above and Beyond

ABOVE AND BEYOND – Captain Jerry Gillin was given the Jail Above and Beyond Award. Also pictured is Jail Administrator Rick Denney. Submitted photo

Best Jailer

BEST JAILER – Jailer of the Year is Jennifer Roberts. Also pictured is Jail Administrator Rick Denney. Submitted photo

Top Patrol Deputy

TOP PATROL DEPUTY – Jason Sorrow was named Rook Ramsey Patrol Deputy of the Year. He is pictured with Captain Wes Wallace. Submitted photo

Rookie Jailer

ROOKIE JAILER – Angela Neves was recognized as Rookie Jailer of the Year. Submitted photo

Teamwork Award

TEAMWORK AWARD – Wise County Attorney James Stainton (right) presented the County Attorney’s Teamwork Award to Deputy James O’Bannon. Submitted photo


Leave a Reply. Note: As of March 24, 2011, all posted comments will include the users full name.

WCMessenger.com News and Blog Comment Guidelines

You must be logged in to post a comment.


Login

Register| Forgot Password?