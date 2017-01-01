Sheriff’s office homes in on DWI

By Kristen Tribe | Published Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017

Tags: Sheriff Lane Akin, Wise County, Wise County Sheriff's Office

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office has been approved for a $10,000 grant that will help the department better enforce DWI laws during some holidays.

County commissioners last week approved Sheriff Lane Akin applying for the impaired driving mobilization grant issued by the Texas Department of Transportation.

The money allows the S.O. to pay deputies time-and-a-half to work extra shifts ranging from four to eight hours during which they will be on the watch for drunk drivers. The push will be only four times per year — spring break, Fourth of July, Labor Day and Christmas/New Year’s.

“It’s a select traffic enforcement program so that we can see impaired drivers,” Akin said. “It’s a one-year opportunity, and if this is successful, then we would have a yearly grant that would possibly be more.”

Akin said the grant is 80 percent TxDOT money with the county matching 20 percent.

“But our 20 percent can be made up from the use of vehicles, the fuel, as well as the time in the office using the equipment,” he said, “so there would actually be no money being matched by the county.

“It would be time-and-a-half pay to the deputies who are out there enforcing the DWI and DUI laws.”

Precinct 3 Commissioner Harry Lamance was worried it would pull deputies off the street and prevent them from answering domestic calls, but Akin assured him the officers would still be able to respond to those calls if needed.

Akin said sheriff’s office Sgt. J.T. Manoushagian will oversee the program and keep statistics on its success rate.

