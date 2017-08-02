Sheriff’s Office grant homes in on DWI

By Kristen Tribe | Published Wednesday, August 2, 2017

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office has been approved for a $10,000 grant that will help the department better enforce DWI laws during some holidays.

County commissioners last week approved Sheriff Lane Akin applying for the impaired driving mobilization grant issued by the Texas Department of Transportation.

The money allows the S.O. to pay deputies time-and-a-half to work extra shifts ranging from four to eight hours during which they will be on the watch for drunk drivers. The push will be only four times per year – spring break, Fourth of July, Labor Day and Christmas/New Year’s.

“It’s a select traffic enforcement program so that we can see impaired drivers,” Akin said. “It’s a one-year opportunity, and if this is successful, then we would have a yearly grant that would possibly be more.”

Akin said the grant is 80 percent TxDOT money with the county matching 20 percent.

“But our 20 percent can be made up from the use of vehicles, the fuel, as well as the time in the office using the equipment,” he said, “so there would actually be no money being matched by the county.

“It would be time-and-a-half pay to the deputies who are out there enforcing the DWI and DUI laws.”

Precinct 2 Commissioner Kevin Burns interrupted: “Move approval. Sold,” he said.

But Precinct 3 Commissioner Harry Lamance had questions.

“Is that going to wind up costing us more money in the long run, Lane, for cars or jailers or people?” he asked.

Akin said although it would be more wear and tear on vehicles and more fuel, the work would be conducted by six current deputies who have training “to recognize who’s drunk and who’s not.”

Lamance was worried it would pull deputies off the street and prevent them from answering domestic calls, but Akin assured him the officers would still be able to respond to those calls if needed.

“I guess things have changed, but the state used to do all the DWIs and we did our best to stay away from it,” said Lamance, who is the former Boyd Police chief. “If we’ve got the money, the manpower, it’s a great thing. Catching a drunk is a great thing.”

Akin said it’s important work.

“I’m not for enforcing traffic laws because I don’t gain many votes writing traffic tickets, but if someone is running down the road and they’re drunk, we’ve got to get them off the road,” he said. “So it’s an important move to me.

“They have other grants for speed, and we’re not going to get involved in those things,” he said. “But I do think it’s a good thing to get involved in DWI enforcement.”

Akin said sheriff’s office Sgt. J.T. Manoushagian will oversee the program and keep statistics on its success rate.

“There will be minimal cost to the sheriff’s office and the county, but even moreso, it will give me the opportunity to have more presence of deputies,” he said. “You know just having the presence of a marked unit out there is a great deterrent of crime, and so that will give us additional hours in being out there and folks knowing they’re safe to go from point A to point B.”

Akin said last week he thought the department had a good chance of receiving the grant.

“Well, maybe not after your Facebook post,” commissioners attorney Thomas Aaberg said with a laugh.

The entire room chuckled at Aaberg’s reference to Akin’s message on social media last Tuesday announcing the sheriff’s office jail would begin charging the Department of Public Safety and all other state agencies $50 per day/per inmate to house their prisoners, which was in response to a July 20 DPS announcement regarding crime lab fees.