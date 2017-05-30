Sheriff’s K-9 officer missing

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, October 25, 2017

A Wise County K-9 officer has gone missing following last weekend’s storms.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said Rayco, a 4-year-old Dutch Shepherd, apparently ran off when his kennel was damaged due to high winds associated with the storms that passed through Wise County late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Rayco was discovered missing early Sunday morning by his handler, Sgt. J.T. Manoushagian.

Rayco was last seen north and west of the Weatherford College Wise County campus off of Farm Road 1655.

“There’s no indication he was injured,” Akin said Sunday. “The best case scenario is we believe he’s still in this area.”

Officers spent the day Sunday and Monday searching an approximately 100-square-mile area between U.S. 380 and Farm Road 1810, from Chico to Bridgeport to Decatur.

The Texas Department of Public Safety assisted with the use of its helicopter both days, and highway patrolmen also helped with the search. The Wise County Fire Marshal’s office assisted with the use of a low-altitude drone.

Local citizens also helped look for Rayco.

“We’re real appreciative of all the volunteers,” Akin said.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office responded to several calls of dogs possibly matching Rayco’s description, but none turned out to be the missing canine.

Akin said Rayco is usually good about staying close to the area where he lives.

“We think the storm may have scared him a little bit,” he said, which is why he may have run off.

After two days of intensive searching for Rayco, Akin said Tuesday morning that search efforts were being scaled back.

“We hope he will come home or someone finds him,” he said.

All local animal shelters and veterinarian offices have been notified to look for an animal matching Rayco’s description brought into their facilities.

Rayco is used by the sheriff’s office for narcotics detection and apprehension. He has been with the department since May of 2015.

Rayco has been Manoushagian’s partner since a few months after Manoushagian’s previous K-9 partner, Pepper, was killed while trying to apprehend an armed suspect in January of 2015.

Manoushagian and Rayco placed second in narcotics detection and second place in patrol (bite work) at last spring’s United States Police Canine Association 2017 Regional Trials and Certification, hosted by the Wise County Sheriff’s Office in Decatur.

Anyone who thinks they may see Rayco should call sheriff’s office dispatch at 940-627-5971.