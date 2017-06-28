Sheriff wants Parr removed

By Kristen Tribe | Published Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Tags: Doug Parr

A petition for the removal of Constable Doug Parr from his Precinct 3 post was filed Friday in the 271st District Court.

The document was filed by Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin.

It states: “As a Wise County taxpayer, the petitioner has a reason to believe, due to recent grand jury indictment, that Constable Parr misappropriated county funds, falsified governmental records and abused his official capacity.”

Parr was indicted March 16 on nine counts, which included theft, abuse of official capacity and tampering with government records. The charges stem from Parr allegedly using fuel purchased with his county gas card for “non-governmental purposes” and then falsifying government records related to the use.

“I felt like it was appropriate and timely,” Akin said of the removal, which is a civil suit. “Nothing has happened since his indictment, and it’s improper for him to stay in office with a nine-count indictment.”

The sheriff said since he is also an elected official, he consulted with County Attorney James Stainton before filing the petition.

“I told him I felt like it needed to be done, and James agreed … that it would be appropriate to move forward,” Akin said. “From his legal perspective, there would be nothing wrong with filing a removal suit because I’m a resident of the county and a constitutional conservator of the peace.

“If I have expectations for my personnel to be walking beneath a banner of public trust, how can I stand by when I know something can be done?”

The suit says under Grounds for Removal that Parr should be removed due to incompetency and/or acts or omissions that constitute official misconduct, as defined by the Texas Local Government Code (TLGC).

TLGC defines official misconduct is the “intentional, unlawful behavior relating to official duties by an officer entrusted with the administration of justice or the execution of the law. The term includes an intentional or corrupt failure, refusal or neglect of an officer to perform a duty imposed on the officer by law.”

In the petition for removal, it says Akin contends Parr’s “criminal acts clearly show he has acted grossly ignorant and careless in the discharge of his duties as constable.”

As of Tuesday, a judge had not yet been appointed to the civil case.

In the meantime, the criminal case against Parr will continue to move forward.

In April, the late Judge John Fostel recused himself, which is standard procedure when a case involves another local elected official. Judge Roger Towery was appointed to hear the case, but no court proceedings have been set.

If Parr is found guilty of a felony in a criminal trial, that would mean automatic removal from office and he could not run again.

Parr’s attorney, Tim Moore of Forth Worth, did not return a call by press time Tuesday.

This is the second time in five years a petition for removal has been filed on a Wise County elected official. In June 2012, Akin filed a petition for removal of then-Precinct 4 Commissioner Terry Ross.

Ross had been indicted for tampering with government records and abuse of official capacity, which was tied to the construction of a playhouse for his grandchildren in the Precinct 4 barn.

Akin, a retired Texas Ranger, was working in corporate security at the time.

Ross pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge of abuse of official capacity in September 2013. The two felonies were dismissed, and he was removed from office in March 2014.