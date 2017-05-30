Sheers of Steele offers haircuts for pajamas

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, November 15, 2017

Northwest ISD’s student-operated Sheers of Steele Salon, located at Steele Accelerated High School, will offer free haircuts for visitors who bring pajamas to donate to charity on Nov. 28, Dec. 5 and Dec. 12.

All pajamas donated through the event will be provided to Cook Children’s pediatric health care system as part of the annual “Pajama Rama” drive to benefit sick children. Shears of Steele is at 606 N. Walnut St. in Roanoke, where it is part of the Steele Accelerated High School building and has its own dedicated entrance. The salon is open from 1to 7 p.m. each Tuesday.

Call the salon, 817-698-5820 or email, shearsofsteele@nisdtx.org.