Sharing stories, showing support

Wise County features a number of ways to remember the sacrifices of our veterans through memorial parks, museums and resources. Here’s a sample.

WISE COUNTY HERITAGE MUSEUM

The museum, which housed the Decatur Baptist College prior to 1965, was built in 1892. It features a room dedicated to The Lost Battalion, which serves as a tribute to local soldiers who were captured by Japanese soldiers as prisoners of war in the Dutch East Indies during World War II. They were held in forced labor camps for three-and-a-half years. The museum, located at 1602 S. Trinity St. in Decatur, is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call 940-627-5586 or visit wisehistory.com.

WISE COUNTY VETERANS MEMORIAL MUSEUM

The museum, operated by the Wise County Veterans Group, opened in 2015 and contains exhibits that chronicle the history of wars and conflicts in our country, from the Alamo to the current War on Terror. The museum makes special note of the role Texans, and particularly Wise County residents, played in our nation’s history. It’s at 1308 10th St. in Bridgeport and open noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Call 940-683-1054.

VETERANS PARKS/ MEMORIALS

Several cities in Wise County feature parks and memorials dedicated to veterans. These parks host a number of veterans events throughout the year.

The Alvord Area Veterans Memorial Park is at Elm Creek Park, 1078 E. Business U.S. 81/287.

The Chico Veterans Memorial was built last year and is on the Chico square.

The Wise County Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of E. Ash and N. Trinity streets in Decatur, is lined with brick pavers imprinted with the names of 1,500 veterans. It also features a pavilion and the “Path of Sacrifice and Valor” commemorating American conflicts. The park hosts numerous veterans events each year.

The Paradise Veterans Memorial Park is on Main Street.

The Rhome Veterans Memorial Park is at the corner of Virginia Lane and Second Street.

VETERANS RESOURCES

Wise County also offers several resources to support veterans in our communities.

DISABLED AMERICAN VETERANS, CHAPTER 70

The group meets 6:30 p.m. the second Thursday of the month at 2801 Farm Road 51 South in Decatur. Call Bobby Harris at 940-389-1922.

VETERANS SUPPORT GROUP

The support group meets at 5 p.m. the fourth Thursday of the month at the Helen Farabee Center, 1515 N. Business U.S. 81/287 in Decatur. Call Karen Self, 940-696-6278.

WISE COUNTY VETERANS GROUP

The group meets 8 a.m. Saturday at various locations in the county for breakfast. Email wcvg.adjutant@hotmail.com.

VETERANS SERVICE OFFICE

The VSO helps veterans acquire benefits through the Veterans Administration. Benefits include education, money, home loans and monthly compensation. Employees at the VSO serve as mediators who file claims and represent Wise County veterans. The office, at 205 N. State St. in Decatur, is open 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday.

Call Veterans Service Officer Laura Spain at 940-627-2470 or email wisevets@co.wise.tx.us.