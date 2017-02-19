Sex offender given life sentence

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, February 18, 2017

Tags: Alvord, Crime

A previously convicted sex offender was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday after being found guilty of sexually abusing his young step-granddaughter over a two-year period.

It took a Wise County jury about 20 minutes to find Terry Lee McElroy, 61, of Alvord guilty of continuous sexual assault. Because he was previously convicted in 1995 in Tarrant County of indecency with a child by contact, the guilty verdict carried an automatic life sentence, according to state law.

Wednesday’s verdict was delivered in 271st District Court in Decatur.

The victim, who was between the ages of 8 and 10 when the abuse occurred, testified that the man she called “Peepaw” forced her to touch his genitals and perform oral sex on him outside his home near Alvord. She said that he also forced her to have sexual intercourse with him on multiple occasions between March of 2013 and March of 2015.

Assistant District Attorney Jay Lapham asked the victim why she didn’t tell someone when the assaults first started happening.

“I was afraid (her mom) was going to be very mad at me,” she said. ” … Terry said he’d go to jail.”

The reports of the abuse came to light when the victim told a friend at school. The friend then told her mom, who then contacted the victim’s mom.

The victim’s mom and Terry’s stepdaughter, Kelli Mitchell, testified that she was “shocked” when her daughter told her about what happened.

“I believed her, but I didn’t want to believe it,” she said.

Mitchell called her mother and Terry’s wife, Victoria McElroy, to tell her about the allegation. Mitchell said her mother told her it wasn’t true and to ask the child again.

Mitchell said that she asked her daughter several times over the next few days about the abuse, and her daughter was consistent with the details every time.

After several phone calls with her mother, Mitchell decided to record one of the phone conversations. The audio of that conversation was played for the jury.

In the recording, Victoria McElroy is heard telling her daughter that it was the young girl who “wanted to have sex with him” and that the girl could be “dominating and pressuring.”

“It got to where she wanted more and more,” Victoria McElroy said on the recording.

Mitchell took her daughter to the Child Advocacy Center in Lewisville where the victim was interviewed by a Child Protective Services investigator and received a medical exam.

At the request of investigators, Mitchell called her mother again and recorded the phone conversation. That second recording was also played for the jury.

“Please call it off,” Victoria McElroy can be heard saying. “You’ll never see Terry again. Please, I want my life back.”

Terry McElroy’s attorney, David Singleton, questioned Mitchell about the types of questions she asked her daughter, suggesting they might have been leading questions.

Singleton also asked Julie Carriker, the forensics nurse who performed the sexual assault exam on the victim, about the lack of injuries found on the victim. Carriker explained that the areas where the injuries would appear usually heal quickly, so it wouldn’t be unusual for no injuries to be found if the last assault had been several weeks prior.

Victoria McElroy was the only witness called by the defense team of Singleton and Paul Belew. She denied that her husband ever admitted any sexual contact with the victim.

Singleton asked her why she made the comments that she did on the recorded phone calls.

Victoria McElroy said her daughter kept harassing her and she tried to end it.

“She had kept on and on,” she said. “She’s very high strung. I said whatever I could to calm her down. I didn’t mean to imply anything, because it didn’t happen.”

Lapham asked Victoria McElroy about pleading guilty in county court last year to failure to report sexual abuse of a child in this case. She said she was told to plead guilty by her attorney and that she couldn’t afford a trial.

The first witness to testify on Tuesday afternoon was the victim in Terry McElroy’s indecency with a child conviction in Tarrant County. The woman, who was 9 years old at the time, had gone over to Terry McElroy’s house to play with his daughter. Instead, she testified, he molested her before she was able to run away.

After the six women, six men jury delivered their verdict and left the courtroom, Mitchell was able to make a victim’s impact statement directly to Terry McElroy.

“You have ruined my life for the past 22 months,” she said. “I thank God these 12 people made the decision they made today to keep you off the streets so you’ll never be able to do it again.”

Terry McElroy was placed into the custody by the Wise County Sheriff’s Office and taken to the county jail before he is transferred to prison.