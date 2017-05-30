Seeking the supernatural: The Messenger investigates Wise ghost stories

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, October 28, 2017

Tags: Halloween

Eugene White got off the train to Decatur in his work clothes on a late Monday evening and went to the Red Store downtown to buy a new suit and shoes. He was planning to see his estranged wife the next day.

“By tomorrow evening I’ll be in jail or somewhere else,” he told a gentleman in town. He seemed agitated.

By the next morning – Jan. 18, 1898 – Eugene White and his wife would be dead.

IN SEARCH OF GHOSTS

There are many ghost stories in Wise County.

A girl hung herself at Screaming Bridge between Decatur and Paradise and haunts it still, the Waggoner Mansion lights turn on by themselves at night, a wailing woman in white haunts the Trinity River near the Jack County border.

As part of a Halloween special, myself, editor Kristen Tribe and photographer Joe Duty followed a pair of professional ghost hunters – Suzette Munson of Alvord and her daughter, Jennifer DeMoss of Bowie – for a night. Boyd City Administrator Greg Arrington joined us with his camera as we attempted to call out a few of the ghosts of Wise.

DeMoss’ interest in the paranormal began in college, and she’s maintained that interest for 20 years. She brought Munson along for the ride six years ago. They now call themselves Texoma Paranormal Investigations, and they’ve looked into everything from haunted home cases to the ghosts of Fort Richardson.

The ghost stories of Fort Richardson they think are real – DeMoss made a comment during a tour that the beds looked uncomfortable, and playing back audio they’d taken at the moment revealed a voice saying clearly, “Yes.” The home hauntings? Usually not so paranormal.

“A lot of times, it’s social, it’s mental, it’s emotional, it’s religious,” Munson said. “You just have to see where they’re at.”

Munson and DeMoss are more in the business of debunking. If they think something is unexplainable, they won’t hesitate to say that, but more often than not there’s always another answer before “ghost” comes into the equation.

Keeping that in mind, our group first set off for the Wise County Courthouse.

There are various stories about the courthouse – DeMoss mentioned she’d heard rumors of someone falling from the clock tower and that a district attorney had died in the basement. Courthouse employees have reported hearing doors slamming when no is around, voices coming out of nowhere. County Judge J.D. Clark, who let us into the attic during our trip around the old building, said a crew renovating the building at night heard footsteps above them where there should have been none.

“Any place you go, there’s going to be the tales you tell around the campfire,” Munson said. “A lot of it is figuring out what’s true and isn’t true. People’s expectations of ghost hunting are often huge, and the reality …”

“This is not ‘Ghost Hunters,'” DeMoss interjected.

Still, some of the equipment looked familiar. The women both carried an EVP recorder, supposedly designed to pick up on sounds not heard by human ears.

They also had an EMF meter, which measures electromagnetic fields on a sort of sliding scale of lights. Usually, only the first light was lit bright green, but the lights could jump all the way to red, especially if they got too close to electrical equipment. So we had to be careful of reading too much into the EMF – usually when it lit up like crazy, it was too close to a breaker box.

Nonetheless, we saw some action in the two courtrooms. The EMF meter would jump to the next light, darker green, then the next, yellow, only briefly.

DeMoss, who calls herself a “psychic empath,” meaning she can strongly sense other’s emotions, experienced a great joy that didn’t belong to her in the third floor courtroom. In the district courtroom, she felt something decidedly different, darker.

She tried to call out the spirit that was making her feel miserable and causing the EMF meter to jump.

“If you can, scream as loud as you can, and we can hear you,” DeMoss said.

Those of us in the room thought we heard knocking at this point, though it could have just been the air ducts or one of us hitting the wall.

Immediately following DeMoss’ statement, you can hear a little “blop” sound on the EVP recorder.

“We found some anomalies that we can’t explain,” Munson said. “I can’t say they’re paranormal, but they’re unusual. It’s the kind of thing that makes us want to go back.”

After gathering our equipment, we headed out into the night, walking to our next destination.

MURDER AT THE OLD STONE PRISON

At 201 East Pecan Street, just behind the Messenger office in Decatur, sits the abandoned Old Stone Prison, the first stone building built in Wise County.

Built in 1859 to be both a jail and the residence of the Wise County sheriff and his family, the building has seen multiple uses since then – private residence, city water works building, historical museum. In its time as a jail, the prisoners were kept in the basement, with meals served to them via dumbwaiter. One of the sheriffs who’s believed to have lived there is Robert Cates, the man who hung five members of the Wise County Peace Party following the Great Hanging in Gainesville.

A popular version of a story told in Decatur says one sheriff’s daughter was murdered in the front room.

“The sheriff’s daughter had a husband, and she left him,” recounted Mary Louise Woodruff, who once lived in the stone building on Pecan Street. “He asked her to come back home with him, and she wouldn’t do it. He shot her.”

UNCLEAR READINGS

Even before knowing anything about the Old Stone Prison’s possibly bloody history, the building was still a source of jump scares for Messenger staff members, including myself. Yes, a great number of feral cats live there; yes, it could just be the wind – but we hear things. Slamming doors, creaking windows. It’s a frightening place.

So it landed on our list of places we’d like to take the paranormal investigators.

I told Munson and DeMoss the story of the murder as we approached the Old Stone Prison. Because the Messenger couldn’t reach the building’s owner for permission to enter it, we stayed outside in the front yard.

Immediately the EMF reader shot to yellow, then orange, occasionally spiking all the way to red.

“I’ve never seen anything like this before,” DeMoss said. “That’s why I’m skeptical.”

Personally, I almost felt affirmed that the meter was holding steady in the “ghost zone.” The building frightens me, and even though I’m a skeptic, if any place in Wise County is haunted, I figured that would be it.

Then DeMoss noticed the wires.

There are highline wires crossing right in front of and along the side of the Old Stone Prison, and apparently their interference with the EMF was strong. Even standing in the middle of the street, out from under them, DeMoss still picked up strong electromagnetic readings.

If there was a ghost there, the EMF couldn’t pick it up. DeMoss and Munson asked for the murdered entity on the EVP recorder.

Nothing.

MAUD ALLEN WHITE, EVERLASTING RESIDENT OF PECAN STREET

There might be no such thing as ghosts, and if they do exist, we might never know if one haunts the Old Stone Prison, or if anyone even died there at all.

But there is one strong candidate.

Another possible resident of the building was a man named J.T. Allen, though the exact timeline or ownership history of the Old Stone Prison is unclear.

If the Allens actually lived in the Old Stone Prison by January of 1898, then J.T. wasn’t likely the sheriff, because the building was privately owned at that time. But other elements of the infamous story about the murder of the sheriff’s daughter are still true.

Regardless of fuzzy details, Maud, the daughter of J.T. Allen, was in fact shot by her husband, Eugene White.

White was a brick mason who worked on the Wise County Courthouse under his father, contractor J.A. White of Vernon. It was while working on the courthouse that he met, courted and married Maud. The couple moved to Vernon, while Eugene kept at his trade, traveling for work. Contemporary accounts say the marriage was unhappy.

According to a report in the Jan. 20, 1898, edition of The Decatur News, Maud returned home to the Allen house – possibly the Old Stone Prison – on Christmas Eve. She intended to stay in Decatur for good, alleging mistreatment by Eugene. Eugene came to Decatur Jan. 17 with the intention to bring her home.

The Decatur News and the Messenger both reported on the event, though accounts differ – the Messenger reported that nothing that happened in the room where Eugene confronted Maud could be known for sure, but the paper concluded Eugene became agitated when Maud refused to go with him, drew his pistol and fired it into her left temple.

“The pistol was very close as powder was blown into the skin surrounding the entrance of the ball, and her left hand was also powder-burned as if she had thrown it up to ward off the pistol.”

Maud fell onto her back on the floor. A second shot quickly followed. Eugene had shot himself in the right temple.

“It seems he took the time to cover his eyes with a handkerchief, which was held by his hat, before he shot himself,” the Messenger said.

The couple were found by Maud’s family members, who immediately started screaming.

“My God! He has killed my baby!” That’s what Maud’s grief-stricken mother Sallie reportedly cried as she ran into the street.

The Decatur News also alleged that a cook overheard the whole confrontation before the shooting went down – Maud told Eugene she would not live with him again, and Eugene drew a gun. After the first shot, the cook claimed they heard Maud say, “Gene, behave yourself,” before she fell to the ground, dead.

Eugene was 26, and Maud was 20. While the exact location of the home they died in is unknown – Wise County historian Rosalie Gregg said the murder-suicide might have happened in the Old Stone Prison, but it also could have occurred in a home just to the north – her burial site still stands to this day.

Maud was laid to rest by her parents in Oaklawn Cemetery. Her grave is on Pecan Street, a subtle coincidence, since Pecan Street is also where she’s rumored to have died.

The stone, odd in its blunt epitaph, was supposedly designed by her mother.

“Maude B.,” it reads. “Daughter of J.T. & Sallie C. Allen. Born Nov. 30, 1887. Killed by Gene White, Jan. 18, 1898.”