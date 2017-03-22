Second bill filed to create college board seats

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Tags: Weatherford College

There are now two bills in the Texas Legislature to create voting seats for Wise County on the Weatherford College board.

State Sen. Craig Estes (R-Wichita Falls) introduced Senate Bill 2246 Monday, March 20. The content of the bill is the same as State Rep. Phil King’s House Bill 2194, which was filed in February.

If the bills pass, the commissioners court of any county in which a Weatherford College branch campus is located and which imposes a maintenance tax will appoint two members to serve in voting positions on the board.

“I’m glad to see it’s continuing to gain traction in both chambers,” said County Judge J.D. Clark, who has pushed for a voting board seat for two years. “It shows, I think, a unified front.”

Appointed members would serve two-year terms and vote on any issues pertaining to the entire college district but would not vote on the imposition of a tax or any other issue solely related to a campus in the junior college district. Wise County members could not serve as officers or count toward quorum.

If passed, the bills would go into effect Sept. 1, and the new members would be appointed to start their terms Dec. 1. Weatherford College has agreed to let Wise County have an advisory position on the board, which may be filled at any time.

Wise County commissioners approved a committee to choose a person for that advisory position March 13. Clark said the committee will appoint someone to the advisory position regardless of how the bills progress so that Wise County has a voice on the board once budgetary discussions start.

“Now we just wait and see what happens next,” he said.

The Messenger called Estes’ office for comment, but as of press time had not received a response.