Search for missing K-9 continues

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, October 28, 2017

Tags: Wise County Sheriff's Office

The search for a missing Wise County Sheriff’s Office K-9 is entering its second weekend.

Rayco, a 4-year-old male Dutch Shepherd, was discovered missing early Sunday morning a week ago. Strong storms that passed through the area during the overnight hours damaged Rayco’s kennel.

On Friday, a team from Mutts and Mayhem Emergency Search and Rescue from McKinney began the first of a two-day foot search for Rayco in the area he was last seen, primarily north and west of Weatherford College Wise County in the area of Farm Road 1655 between U.S. 380 and Farm Road 1810.

The rescue group specializes in searching for animals lost in traumatic situations such as disaster scenes or car accidents.

The search was scheduled to continue Saturday. Anyone who would like to volunteer to help search can go to their Facebook page at facebook.com/muttsandmayhem for more information.

Rayco is used by the sheriff’s office for narcotics detection and apprehension. He has been with the department since May of 2015.

Anyone who thinks they see Rayco should call the Wise County Sheriff’s Office at 940-627-5971.