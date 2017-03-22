Search firm to help find new Bridgeport superintendent

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport School Board

Bridgeport School Board will hire a search firm to find the district’s next superintendent.

Trustees held a special meeting Monday night to discuss their options for the search. Bridgeport Superintendent Dr. Eddie Bland was named the lone finalist for superintendent at Snyder ISD March 7, and although he has yet to officially resign, he does plan to take the job.

Board President Tom Talley explained the district had a few options when looking for the new superintendent: hire a search firm, do the search themselves, use the Education Service Center to find candidates or do an employee/community member screening. Talley said he would prefer to use the Education Service Center, but the one in Bridgeport’s region doesn’t offer superintendent search services. He advised hiring a search firm because “they will do everything.”

Bland said two firms could most likely make the board’s Thursday, March 23, meeting – CCR Educational Consultants and TASB’s Executive Search Services. The board agreed to pursue the search firm option and invite both those firms to the meeting to make pitches.

The board also discussed hiring an interim superintendent. James Bost said he would prefer to use someone outside the district. Bland mentioned some search firms provide interims for their clients.

Bridgeport ISD can’t post the superintendent job until Bland formally resigns. Snyder ISD can’t offer the superintendent position to Bland until March 28.