Scream factor: Horrific haunt plays on deep-seated fears

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, October 25, 2017

Tags: Halloween

When it opened in September, Fearaphobia suffered a bit from the heat in the abandoned, non-air conditioned former school building where the haunt has made its home. Not everyone feels the Halloween spirit in 100-degree weather.

“But we’re going into good versus evil,” owner Robert Chaney said. “It’s supposed to be hot.”

As the weather has cooled, the number of attendees has climbed, with 200 to 300 people per night going through the old Bridgeport High School, now converted into a house of horrors, last weekend. It’s still hot, though that might be because of the hellfire that starts up in the first room.

“I like to see them scared before they even come in,” said Austin Trice, who plays the role of the priest that kicks off the journey through the house by announcing to the guests that Armageddon is nigh. “We want them to keep fear and anxiety at the front of their minds.”

Fearaphobia actually started as a house haunt. Robert and his wife Lalisa, both big fans of Halloween, ran a haunted house out of their home in Runaway Bay until it grew too large to continue. They then moved to a building in downtown Bridgeport four years ago, and three years ago they started to run the haunt in the old school on Carpenter Street. It does help that the school is rumored to be haunted anyway – a paranormal investigation team claimed to find nine separate ghosts in the building.

When they first moved to Bridgeport, the haunt had 12 rooms and took only about 15 minutes to go through. This year there are 37 rooms, spread out in a maze throughout the building. Visitors walk through everything from a “World War Z”-like zombie containment area to a hillbilly hell, spending around 45 minutes in a constant state of jumpiness.

The rooms are decorated differently every year to keep repeat customers from memorizing the scares.

“We like to change it up,” said Jacob Garrett, who’s worked for Fearaphobia for four years.

Lalisa did much of the set design herself, filling the haunt with antiques she’s collected over the years, repurposed into something darker – dolls with their heads dangling by thread, silver punch bowls filled with fake blood and organs, old coffins used as doorways, a real plane cut up to look like it crashed into the woods. Some of the props even scare her – a cupboard she bought from a funeral home kept popping open every time Lalisa walked by, hitting her in the shins. She nailed it shut, and it still kept coming open, so she made Robert put in multiple screws to hold it closed.

There’s a room to touch on everyone’s fears, and with so many options, the actors often switch roles. One might be a zombie one night and a witch the next. Though there is a theme – “good versus evil” – and a basic script to follow, a lot of the roles are improvised and could change night to night or even as each group passes through.

“We like for the actors to create their own skits, so they own it,” Lalisa said. “It’s a community act. If we didn’t have all these amazing volunteers to do it, it would just be me and Robbie going ‘boo!’ from room to room.”

Many of the around 40 actors have been at Fearaphobia every October for years, and some even bring their kids up to the house when they’re setting up for the nightly shows. It’s a tight-knit group of self-proclaimed introverts who’ve found a way to come out of their shells for a few hours in hopes of getting some good scares.

“I’ve been here since they opened,” said Lexi Lang, who’s in charge of costuming and also acts in the haunt. “Everyone here is amazing to work with. It’s a huge family.”

All of the volunteers have a common passion – they love frightening people, so much so that they used to keep a chart of how many people they scared out of their wits every night. The numbers were fairly high.

“It’s a place where you can come and get away from everyday life,” Lalisa said. “If you’re sitting at home waiting for Halloween, come here.”

—–

Fearaphobia is a 30- to 45-minute long haunted house experience at 1407 Carpenter Street in Bridgeport. The haunt is open 7 p.m to midnight Oct. 27-28 and Nov. 3-4 and from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 29-31. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children and may be purchased at fearaphobia.com. Some of the proceeds go toward the Don’t Be a Monster anti-bullying program. Fearaphobia is currently ranked as the best haunt in Texas by the haunted house review website The Scare Factor.