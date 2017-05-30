Schools turn in numbers for realignment

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, October 28, 2017

Tags: UIL

Speculation on the next round of realignment by the University Interscholastic League kicked off Friday as schools turned in enrollments.

The UIL will take enrollments from the “snapshot date” to place teams in classifications and districts for 2018-2020. The realignment will be announced in February, but the UIL will announce the cutoffs for classifications and football divisions in December.

Most Wise County schools are expected to stay in their current classifications, falling between the 2016 ranges.

The school that could be impacted the most by the next round of realignment is Northwest, which turned in 1,791 Friday. The school is expected to be back in 5A, which had a range of 1,100 to 2,149 last realignment.

The UIL will be splitting 5A into two divisions for football for the first time this next realignment. No one is sure where the split will fall.

Northwest Executive Athletic Director Joel Johnson said the school could be right on the bubble and go into either division.

“I’ve been hearing that a lot of schools that should be Division II are opting up. I think that will affect that number,” Johnson said.

“In every other sport, Northwest will be 5A.”

Eaton’s enrollment is 2,222, which is over the cutoff for 6A from 2016. Byron Nelson is at 2,579.

Decatur and Bridgeport are expected to stay in 4A. Decatur turned in 1,054 and Bridgeport 651.

Decatur will fall in 4A Division I for football, which ranged from 723 to 1,099 last realignment. Bridgeport will stay 4A Division II that had a range of 480 to 722.

If the lower limit of 4A doesn’t change, Bridgeport could be impacted in realignment by Bowie, which turned in 497 Friday.

Paradise and Boyd will likely stay in 3A Division I for football. Paradise submitted 349 and Boyd 401. The current range for the division is 319 to 479.

Alvord submitted 212 and Chico 163. Both are currently in 2A Division I for football, which has a range of 158 to 220.

Slidell’s enrollment is 60.