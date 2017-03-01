Schools hold first bilingual spelling bee

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, March 1, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, Decatur

One by one, students walked to the front of the stage, preparing to hear the word they would be asked to spell.

Once the moderator said the word, the student wrote it on a dry erase board in front of them and then spelled it out loud so the nearby judges could hear.

Silence meant the student made it to the next round. A bell sound meant the word had been misspelled, and they were out of the competition.

In many ways, the spelling bee held at Rann Elementary last Thursday was just like any other spelling bee held at elementary schools all around Wise County.

Only this one was the first of its kind.

This spelling bee was in Spanish.

Rann Elementary Principal Melonie Christian said a regular spelling bee is held in February with all three elementary schools in the district, with the winner advancing to compete against other schools. She thought a spelling bee for students in the bilingual program at Rann and other schools in the county could be a way to get more students involved.

“We were talking about our bilingual kiddos don’t get to do anything, so I talked to (third grade teacher) Gabby (Diaz) and said, ‘Let’s do a Spanish one,'” Christian said.

The two started putting together the first bilingual spelling bee and extended an invitation to two other schools in the county with bilingual programs: Bridgeport and Prairie View elementary schools.

Bridgeport Elementary agreed to participate.

“These kids need the same opportunity,” Bridgeport Elementary Principal Martha Bock said, echoing her Decatur counterpart.

In order to qualify for the bilingual spelling bee, the students participated in a written spelling test at their own school first. The top students in second and third grade were chosen to participate in last Thursday’s event.

All 22 students took part in the practice round to start the competition. As the rounds progressed, the number of students decreased until only two remained.

The final two competitors, Samantha Herrera and Carolina Martinez, both Bridgeport Elementary second graders, battled back and forth until Herrera won the competition by correctly spelling the word “operable.”

While Herrera and Martinez both won trophies for their achievement, everyone who participated received a stuffed bee toy.

“We wanted all of the kids to be able to take away something from it, as a remembrance,” Bock said. “And they’re all winners. Because just making it to the oral bee in itself is an accomplishment.”

Herrera was asked what advice she would give to other students who would like to compete next year.

“You need to practice a lot. There is a lot of prizes. All of you can try it,” the second grader said.

The event organizers were pleased with how it turned out and look forward to including fourth graders in next year’s bilingual spelling bee.

“It was a great experience for our students,” Diaz said. “It’s going to be even better next year, and bigger.”