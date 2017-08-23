School board meets today

By Messenger Staff | Published August 23, 2017

Tags: Alvord, Alvord School Board

Alvord School Board will meet today (Wednesday) to consider an agreement letter with CADCO Architects and Engineers. A presentation from the firm is on the board’s regular agenda.

Board members are also scheduled to consider purchasing attendance credits, the 2017-2018 teacher appraisal calendar, and the district’s ag science and FFA handbook.

A board resolution regarding hazardous traffic conditions is also listed on the agenda.

The meeting is at 6 p.m. at the administration building, 199 Mosley Lane.