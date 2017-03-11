Schnitker resigns from Bridgeport School Board

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, March 11, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport School Board

Bridgeport School Board member Marci Schnitker announced her resignation Friday.

In a post on her campaign Facebook page Friday, Schnitker said due to her recent marriage and move out of the district she would be stepping down.

Board President Tom Talley confirmed the board has received her resignation letter, but it won’t be made official until voted on at the next regular meeting, Thursday, March 23.

Schnitker’s place on the board is up for election in May. Jessie DeLuna and Linda Duck filed to run.