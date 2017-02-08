Scales of success; Ensemble set to advance to state

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, February 8, 2017

A trio of Boyd High School band members will advance to the UIL Solo-Ensemble Contest this May after earning top scores at a region-level meet last weekend.

The three-part ensemble of sophomore Stephanie Wendling, junior Kali Bunch and senior Claudia Lira earned a one, the highest score a contestant can receive, for their class one piece. Only class one designated pieces are eligible for advancement.

Bunch had competed as a soloist before, but said she elected to recruit a group this year in hopes of advancing.

“It started with me looking at a class one solo and thinking, ‘I do not want to play this,'” she said. “Clarinet pieces are typically way harder for solos, so it’s a nicer thing to have two people to help you for ensemble. There’s teamwork involved.”

Wendling said the group will typically come in during lunch or other free periods to rehearse. The trio has plenty of time to work with each other before their contest May 28, but she said they’ll start going over the judges’ notes this week.

“We’ll focus on what they’ve said,” she said. “That’s what we’ll be judged on.”

With the high school’s graduation scheduled for the day before, Lira said the days leading up to the contest will likely be hectic, but she’s confident going in.

“But I’m excited,” she said. “If we keep working together, we should do well.”

Bunch agreed. She’s feeling confident heading into months of work. After their regional performance, she knew they had done well.

“They’re both great players, and I trust them,” she said. “I just kept saying, ‘We got a one. I believe it.'”