Salvation Army campaign rings in success

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, January 7, 2017



Salvation Army bell-ringers saw an increase of more than $8,000 in donations this year compared to last season.

The three Wise County bell ringing locations collected a total of $42,672. Bell-ringers in front of Wal-Mart in Decatur raised $35,209, up from $28,000 in 2015, and the bell-ringers at Lowe’s and Brookshire’s in Bridgeport raised $7,463, up from $6,207 in 2015.

Wise County Kettle Chairwoman Tana Fedric attributed the up-tick in donations to increased advertising, more volunteers and good weather.

“We had someone out there ringing almost every day,” Fedric said.

Fedric said the donations will mainly be used to help Wise County residents in need pay their utility bills. In the case of an emergency, like a tornado or flood, the Salvation Army may also provide relief.

Fedric said that the combined Decatur and Bridgeport service units serve roughly 600 to 700 people a year.

“Of course, now with more money we’re going to be able to serve more,” she said.