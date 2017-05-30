Sales tax receipts remain shaky

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, November 25, 2017



As shoppers hit the stores Friday to kick off the holiday shopping season, many Wise County cities are hoping for a strong final quarter in sales tax receipts.

Five cities – Aurora, Chico, New Fairview and Runaway Bay – enter the final quarter of the year lagging behind 2016 in sales tax receipts for the year, according to the November report from the state comptroller. The report reflects sales taxes distributed through September.

New Fairview and Runaway Bay enter the final quarter with the largest downturn. New Fairview’s sales tax receipts tally $99,208.09 for the year down 30.32 percent. Runaway Bay’s tally of $89,385.79 are down 36.49 percent.

Newark is enjoying the strongest first three quarters with sales taxes up 24.96 percent at $95,202.90.

Boyd, which started beer and wine sales earlier this year, has seen sales taxes increase by 17 percent, bringing in more than $54,000 extra at $374,950.73.

Coming off a strong September that saw 3.7 percent increase from the previous year, Decatur is up 1.41 percent for the year with $3.694 million in receipts.

Bridgeport’s receipts are down 2.6 percent for the year at $1.763 million.

Wise County’s sales taxes are up 6.1 percent at $3.434 million.