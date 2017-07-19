Sagan to challenge Thornberry in 2018

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, July 19, 2017



A West Texas Democrat visited with an eager contingent of Wise County party members Monday night as part of a listening tour en route to challenging District 13 Rep. Mac Thornberry in 2018.

Greg Sagan, a business owner from Amarillo, declared his candidacy for Thornberry’s office in June. District 13 stretches from the Panhandle to the western half of Wise County.

Rather than stump for the group, Sagan asked them to write legislative priorities on cards as part of a motivational exercise.

“You’re an untapped resource,” Sagan told the group. “Democrats here are an untapped group.”

Those in attendance cited issues such as campaign finance reform, education, term limits, national security, health care and insurance, vouchers, infrastructure, the environment, gerrymandering, net neutrality and petty bickering as those they hope to see addressed.

When asked how he felt about potential privatization in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Sagan, a Vietnam veteran, replied, “over my dead body.”

Sagan also made a point to criticize Thornberry for not regularly visiting his constituents.

“You have a representative who will not go to a town hall meeting,” Sagan said.

Thornberry held a series of West Texas town hall meetings in February 2013 and visited Decatur in August that year.