Running the rings: Wise team help put on largest heifer show in the nation

As the cattle trailers pulled away from the Fort Worth Stock Show grounds Monday, Superintendent Tom Woodard of Decatur closed the books on his 42nd year helping run the junior breeding beef heifer show, the largest of its kind in the nation.

Through the years, Woodard has called upon friends and family, including son Brandon Woodard; Richard Flynt and his son, Justin, and most recently, Tim Raley, to build a Wise County team that has become a mainstay in the stock show tradition.

“Our goal is to make this the best heifer show in the United States, and we claim that,” Tom said. “I defy anyone to find a better one, either in size, quality or the way it’s run.

“Our goal is to make this a good experience so that every exhibitor is able to get in here easy and be able to go compete and feel like they were treated fairly,” he said.

But running a show of this magnitude is no easy task.

The 2017 show featured 15 breeds and 2,340 individual heifers and exhibitors, all of which showed in one of three arenas Jan. 21-23.

Tom said this was the biggest show to date, and every year they continue to adjust to accommodate the growing number of entries.

Planning for the next year begins in April, when Tom sits down with stock show leadership and evaluates the previous exhibition. They go over logistics and discuss how the show might be improved the following year.

“That’s the first piece of it,” he said.

He has periodic conversations with stock show staff throughout the year and leading up to the show, he and Richard assign stalls the week before and then are available to answer questions and assist with move-in leading up to the contest.

“Then we show cattle daylight to dark, Saturday, Sunday, Monday,” Tom said.

Justin Flynt said it’s a series of “pretty long days and short nights.”

“Just the sheer numbers, as far as moving that many people in and giving them all a fair shot,” he said. “They’ve all spent a lot of money and time, from the kids to the ag teachers, and the challenge is to give them all a fair amount of time to exhibit their animals in a way that is still efficient and we can get them all through.

“It’s a challenge, but overall it’s a good experience.”

Ten years ago they added the Heifer Superintendent’s Beef Challenge, a quiz and speech competition about the beef cattle industry, which to-date has awarded more than $500,000 in scholarship money to 74 students.

“We started that with the vision that they don’t have a premium sale for heifers, and we would like an opportunity for them to receive some assistance in their continuing education for college,” said Tom. “Not only did we want them to get financial support for college, but we also wanted them to know something about the industry in which they’re participating.”

Raley, who is retired from Devon Energy, the contest’s founding sponsor, was instrumental in getting the contest started. Up to 75 kids are allowed to participate.

“It’s really a neat deal because it’s all about the kid,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what kind of grades they make or how good his heifer is. It’s about a kid interested in the cattle industry.”

Raley said helping with the contest is meaningful to him because he can see how it would have benefited his son, Tyler Raley, who is now the agriculture science teacher in Chico.

“This would have been right up his alley,” Tim said.

Family ties run deep at the stock show, from Tim helping put on a show where his son’s students now exhibit to Justin and Brandon showing there themselves as youth and now working side-by-side with their dads.

“The most special thing is that our sons enjoy being part of this with us. And that’s a real blessing,” Tom said. “I spend more time with (Brandon) during the show than any other time during the year, so that is a special thing to have our sons involved. It’s an honor that they think enough of us to want to help.”

In turn, Brandon said his work at the stock show “is a foundation of my own sense of self worth.”

“It’s fundamental to who I am,” he said, “the fact that I grew up in the cattle business, grew up showing cattle with my brother. If I wasn’t on this particular committee, I’d probably be helping with a similar program.

“But I don’t want to work with another program,” he said.

Richard said what strikes him every year is the attitudes of the kids. Even when the wash racks are full, the crowds are thick and the weather is cold, they remain upbeat.

“The biggest predominance is they’re very respectful, very polite and dedicated to doing the best job they can but also be helpful to each other,” he said.

These kids are the reason Tom and his team work so hard to pull off the largest heifer show in the nation. Even though their personal connections to each other, and the show, are important, they continue for other families and to assist with educating today’s youth about agriculture.

“It’s the only reason I’ve done it this long,” Tom said. “I like young people, and I like to provide opportunity for them. I like livestock, and it all goes together.

“It’s fun to see kids succeed.”