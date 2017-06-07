Rollover injures 1

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, June 7, 2017

Tags: Decatur

One person was injured in a one-vehicle wreck Monday morning south of Decatur.

Texas Department of Public Safety Spokesman Sgt. Lonny Haschel said officers were dispatched to a motorist assist call when an SUV was seen in the median of U.S. 81/287 north of County Road 4421 around 5:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they realized that the vehicle had been northbound on U.S. 81/287 when it was involved in a rollover wreck. The female driver was found in the grass in the median, apparently ejected from the vehicle.

The driver, identified as Valerie Cole, 20, of Pelican Bay, was taken by ground ambulance to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth with serious injuries, Haschel said.

The crash is still under investigation.