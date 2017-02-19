Rolling aid: Red Cross crew now more mobile

By David Talley | Published Saturday, February 18, 2017

Tags: Red Cross

Wise County’s Red Cross volunteers have a new set of wheels.

A (fittingly) red Dodge half ton pickup will now be parked at the Wise County Sheriff’s Office for use by the group. The vehicle was previously used by Amarillo-area Red Cross volunteers. The group previously had to wait for out of county help to respond to disasters like house fires, tornadoes and floods.

“What’s happened in the past is there’s been a two-hour delay in response because we’re supported by McKinney or Arlington,” volunteer Melvin Castleberry said. “What’s left at that point is the fire marshal and victims of the fire.”

Castleberry said part of the group’s job at a disaster scene is to aid firefighters and other emergency workers. Responding earlier means the volunteers can arrive while those crews are still on scene.

“Now we’re going to be able to respond and help our firefighters too with coffee and tea,” Castleberry said. “So the firemen are ecstatic.”

Castleberry said Red Cross volunteers will typically bring a supply of clothes, blankets, socks and snacks to aid those affected by disasters. Sometimes, he said, a few bottles of water and a caring smile go a long way toward helping out.

“It’s just a little bit of comfort that you can do in that moment. Because sometimes when you make it out of a house fire you have nothing,” he said. “You might run out in your underwear.”

The group also assists in securing temporary boarding for victims whose homes have been damaged or destroyed.

“We’ve found hotels that are pet-friendly, or whatever they need,” he said.

Local emergency crews will typically call the Red Cross Metroplex headquarters to request aid at a disaster scene. That call is then relayed to the Wise County volunteers who can now respond more quickly.

“For the last 10 years we’ve been waiting for backup from out of county,” he said. “That’s not the case any more. And we’ll have a better presence in Wise County now.”

Castleberry said in the future he’s hoping to upgrade the pickup with a catering-style bed, which will increase the amount of supplies the group can take to disaster scenes.

For more information on how to volunteer with the Red Cross, visit redcross.org and click “volunteer” or attend one of the group’s regular meetings, which are held the third Saturday of every month at 4 p.m. at the Sheriff’s office.