Rocking recovery: Hide-and-seek with stones helps family heal

By David Talley | Published Saturday, July 1, 2017

Tags: Boyd

Courtney Scantlin remembers the devastating details of the car wreck that heavily impacted her family’s lives.

The Boyd resident was bound for Mason to see family for spring break, her three kids in tow, when they were in a head-on collision on a quiet highway. It was Scantlin who called 911 after initially being knocked unconscious by the impact.

She woke to a parent’s worst nightmare.

“I remember in a daze, Jaden waking up with blood all over his face,” she said. “Nolan was pretty much just in shock. He was in a five-point harness. I do believe there was an angel sitting with him because by the shape of the iPad he was holding, there was no way he should be alive.

“Jaden fractured everything from his orbital sockets down,” she said. “He had to have his mouth wired shut.”

Scantlin’s son Mason also had a traumatic brain injury and a knee fractured at the growth plate. They were flown via air ambulance to a hospital in San Angelo. From there, they went to Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth where Mason stayed 45 days. The family was at his bedside 24/7, and they were quick to try to bring a sense of normalcy back to the kids, who are all between 4 and 14 years old.

“As Mason recovered, they moved him to another wing where he could be more active,” Scantlin said. “He really likes Pokemon Go, and we play that. We could wheel him around in a wheelchair and still use the game’s features. So we were doing that one morning, and we stumbled on this rock in a hallway.”

Scantlin picked it up and noticed it said “Please, re-hide me.” They spent the rest of the day finding rocks and hiding them for other kids to find.

“It was just so much fun that it didn’t seem like a day at the hospital,” she said.

When the family finally made the trip to Mason, Scantlin was amazed to find the community there already had a rock-hunting organization that was growing rapidly.

“It gets kids out walking,” she said. “It’s something as simple as rocks and sticks and old-school fun. You wouldn’t think something so simple would be so fun.”

The kids, still recovering from the traumatic wreck, were excited to take part.

“It took off like wildfire,” she said.

When the family returned to Wise County, Scantlin started a Facebook group, titled “Boyd’s Beautiful Boulders” and included a brief message about the family’s wreck and subsequent interest in rock hunting. It’s not hard to get involved, she said. Any rock, painted or designed with markers, can be hidden in and around the city of Boyd.

Scantlin said she’s found them at Snodgrass Park, City Hall, downtown and at several of the schools. Any rock that’s found can be taken and kept, but Scantlin said it’s customary to replace those with other rocks to keep the game going. In just two to three weeks of being active, the Facebook group has nearly 800 members with participants from nearby Rhome, Aurora and Paradise. She said the family heads out to hunt and hide rocks nearly every evening and almost always encounters their friends and neighbors along the way.

While the community has taken up rock hunting as a fun way to get outside during the summer, Scantlin said it will always mean just a little bit more to her family. Her sons, who just months ago weren’t well enough to walk around outside, are able to walk and stoop and reach for rocks in hard-to-find places, their progress measured by increasing daily hauls of vibrant, hand-painted stones from around their town.

“We haven’t had an actual meal at my table,” she said. “We’ve all had it at the bar, because my table is full of rocks and paint. When we get bored, we’re like, ‘Let’s just paint a rock.’

“After dealing with everything we’ve dealt with, we all kind of have a different perspective on life and sharing the happiness, strengths, hopes and joy,” she said. “I just love that so many people are loving this, too.”