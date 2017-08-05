Rock of art: Outdoor game is summertime craze

By David Talley | Published Saturday, August 5, 2017



Last summer the smartphone game Pokemon GO had Wise County kids hitting the streets hunting virtual creatures.

This year they’re back, but with a different quarry.

Kylene Sparks said her husband, Clay, and son, Kyler, found several intricately painted rocks on a disc golf course outside the county back in June. After learning the story behind the rocks, to spread kindness through art in nature, they decided to bring the stones back home to Bridgeport with plans to paint others and hide them all locally.

“The thinking was that our daughter doesn’t really like to play disc golf,” Sparks said. “So Clay’s like ‘Reece could paint rocks and hide rocks while we play disc golf,’ so that’s what started it.”

Clay encouraged Kylene to make a Facebook page for the rocks, so locals could chart where they’d found them, and the family could see where their art ended up. The family’s first rocks may have traveled farther out of the county than any others.

“It’s really cool to see how far they’ve traveled,” she said. “Like the first time we went and hid rocks, there was a lady from San Antonio out playing. They’d just stopped while passing through and she found them. So our first rocks ended back up in San Antonio.”

Sparks said the group, “Wise Co. ‘ROCKS,'” had to include the abbreviation for “county,” in its name due to the existence of a Wise County, Va., rocks page.

She based the group’s guidelines on those of a similar group based in Abilene.

“The gist is to kind of bring a smile to someone’s face,” she said.

Other guidelines include keeping artwork, “PG,” remembering to be respectful of private property, including business, and avoiding removing landscaping rocks from businesses or homes.

The group also asks that rock hunters avoid leaving their treasures in national and state parks, lawns or inside buildings. Sparks asked participants to be aware of surroundings and to watch out for snakes.

As of press time Friday, it had 2,129 members, and Sparks said it’s kept growing, even to the point where posts about rocks have helped balance out politics and other negativity on her Facebook newsfeed.

“Just when I think, ‘oh, it’s kind of slowing down,’ I’ll wake up, and there’ll be 10 more people wanting to join,” she said. “That’s one thing that I love about this. I open my Facebook now, and it’s just rocks, little kids smiling with their rocks and families painting rocks together instead of all the negative politics.”

But the positivity isn’t just pouring in online, she said. Since picking up the hobby, her family’s spent less time on their electronic devices and more time with each other.

“It’s just something to get families together again,” she said. “I think these devices put a wedge between families unintentionally, all of us, we’re just sitting there on our phones. So I think this activity kind of brings families together in an activity that from 2 to 82 can enjoy.

“I know my family, a lot of times, we’re all sitting at the table painting rocks,” she said. “My kids are painting Pokemon or Disney characters, and I usually tend to paint inspirational stuff. My husband is painting disc golf scenes, so it just lends to whatever interest that person particularly likes.”

It’s those virtual Pokemon the family, and many in Wise County, spent last summer chasing.

The smartphone game incorporated a player’s GPS location to create a map where its virtual creatures could pop up and be caught. At the time Pokemon GO was championed as a way to keep kids interested in going outside.

Sparks said rock hunting has probably taken over that role.

“Except it kind of is the actual, real thing,” she said. “It’s not virtual. The whole goal is to get the kids out because that’s been our thing. Clay and I just want to get our kids off devices and outside. We’re into adventures. We want them to be outside in nature, so that was something that would get them outside with something fun to do in this Texas heat.”

Sparks said some painters will buy smooth rocks at Lowes, where landscaping stones are sold. Others, like her family, enjoy a chance to get outside and find their blank canvases in the wild.

She advised participants to thoroughly wash and dry rocks before painting them and consider using a clear coat to seal their work so rain or other moisture wouldn’t wash away their art. It’s a simple game, she said, but one that just about everyone can find fun.

“I think it’s definitely a family activity,” she said. “Any age can do it. You don’t have to have a lot of talent to paint a rock.”

ROCKIN’ THROUGH THE SUMMER

