Ribbons, bubbles and hugs; Special competition holds benefits for everyone involved

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, May 3, 2017

Tags: Olympathon

Like in any other track meet, the athletes raced 100 meters to the finish line. Unlike any other track meet, they were greeted at the end with clowns throwing out high-fives and blowing bubbles.

The rules are less stringent, too – no one needs to stay in their lane, and it’s OK to go before the announcer finishes ‘on your mark, get set, go.”

At Wise County Shared Service’s 35th annual Olympathon, special needs students could compete in standard track and field events like the 50 yard dash and long jump and then go get their faces painted. The whole atmosphere of the event was track meet meets carnival. While some students raced along the track, others bowled at a booth set up behind the stands. There was something for everyone.

Alvord Middle School student Dalton Miller was one of the competitors. He liked the carnival games and was proud to say he successfully caught five fish in the sushi throwing game and also got eight of 10 bowling pins on one try.

What makes Olympathon special to Miller?

“We get to hang out and have free time,” he said.

Miller was paired with volunteer Landon Bickers, an Alvord High School student. The two know each other from church, but this was their first year to do Olympathon together. Bickers joined the Olympathon team because he’s always enjoyed volunteering at Sonflower Camp, a special needs summer camp, and he wanted to do something similar during the school year.

“It’s just fun to hang out with the kids and see the joy on their faces,” Bickers said.

There were a lot of joyful faces, and a lot of students who weren’t competing but turned out to support their classmates. One class from Bridgeport Elementary carried pom-poms to cheer for their friend Melissa, and another group made signs for their classmates, lining the track to cheer them on.

Also there as cheerleaders were several clowns, including Al Caddell and Johanna Pearce, who both work for Wise County Shared Services. They celebrated with the athletes at the finish line of the races and then walked around blowing bubbles and taking pictures with students.

“One little boy ran away from me into the parking lot last year,” Caddell said, “and then this year he ran up and hugged me.”

Pearce has volunteered at Olympathon for 17 years, so she’s watched some of these kids grow up. She’s also seen the Olympathon grow.

“It’s gotten a lot bigger,” Pearce said, indicating the crowd of kids from schools across the county. She took more pictures with kids this year than ever before. “We’ve gotten a lot more efficient at it. Our bosses do an excellent job of getting volunteers together.”

While Pearce and Caddell were talking about Olympathon, some of the students ran up to borrow their bubble wands, then ran off again.

“It’s the littlest things that make the kids so happy,” Pearce said. “Bubbles, hugs. It’s really cool.”