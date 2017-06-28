Rhome P&Z rescinds recommendation

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Rhome’s Planning and Zoning Commission voted to rescind its previous approval of a preliminary plat and site plan for a multifamily development on Morris Street.

After its first review of the plat, the commission recommended the city council approve it. The council voted in late May to send the preliminary plat back to planning and zoning for further review.

Two of the newly appointed planning and zoning members, Ashley Majors and Fabiola Valdez, spoke against the proposed multifamily project, a development of 64 townhouses on Morris Street, at council meetings.

The women asked several questions about the development’s site plan at the commission’s Friday meeting, raising concerns about the number and position of the parking spaces, construction standards and trash pick-up.

Engineer Brian Salter said those questions would be answered by the time the contracting company, Alpine General Contracting, submits the final plat, but they weren’t required to have those details in the preliminary plat.

“There are a multitude of things that aren’t here,” Majors said of the plan. “I don’t think we should let it go back to city council because it just got pushed back to us because there were so many [issues], and there were residents who complained about it. It’s back in front of us, and I don’t think it should go any further ’til these are fixed.”

Planning and Zoning Chairman Shawn Holliman said the commission needed to make a recommendation to council regardless of personal feelings.

“Like or dislike a development, if it meets our standards and we make a suggestion to the city council to accept this or disapprove this, if they accept it it’s under these conditions, which we’ve done numerous times at P and Z and it’s worked very well,” Holliman said.

Mayor Michelle Pittman, who sat in the audience during the meeting, reminded the commission they were discussing a preliminary plat and not a final plat. She also said they could choose to approve the preliminary plat and not the site plan or vice versa. Pittman told the commission that the city’s attorney had recommended a conditional approval for the preliminary plat, requiring Alpine General Contracting to make changes based on recommendations from Rhome’s police department, public works and the city engineer.

Stephen Knight made a motion to approve the preliminary plat, and it was voted down 3-2, with Majors, Valdez and Flann Bailey opposed. Knight and Holliman voted in favor.

Knight then made a motion to approve the site plan, which was also voted down 3-2.