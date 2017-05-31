Rhome Public Library announces summer events

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Rhome Public Library has announced the schedule for its summer reading program.

Registration begins June 6 and runs through the end of the month. Kids can pick up reading logs at that time and use them to track their summer reading. The logs can be turned in for prizes. The library will host events for preschoolers 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays. Programming for children ages 6 to 12 is 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. June 13, June 27, July 11 and July 25 and teens ages 12 through 18 will meet on those same days from 4 to 5 p.m. The summer reading challenge will conclude with a celebration at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 29.

Art classes are also available June 20 and July 18 at 2:30 p.m. for children and 4 p.m. for teens.

On the second Wednesday of each month, a therapy dog will be available 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. to help children overcome nervousness when reading aloud. Call the library to set up an appointment, 817-636-2767.