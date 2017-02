By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, February 25, 2017

Tags: fire, Rhome

Four fire departments battled a blaze at a home in the 300 block of Private Road 4732 in the Diamond Ridge neighborhood near Rhome Thursday afternoon.

Rhome, East Wise, Newark and Boyd Fire Departments responded to find a mobile home fully engulfed in flames.

The home appeared to be a total loss.

There were no reports of injuries. Red Cross was called to assist the home’s occupants.

The fire was reported around 12:30 p.m., and firefighters remained on the scene until nearly 4 p.m.