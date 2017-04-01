Rhome City Council hears audit report

By David Talley | Published Saturday, April 1, 2017

Rhome City Council members Tuesday heard the city’s audit report for fiscal year 2016.

Outside auditor Bill Spore said the city was doing better in some places than in the previous year but pointed out a few issues.

“I did not identify any deficiencies in internal control over financial reporting that I consider to be a material weakness,” he said. “However, our pension is, at this point, underfunded.

“If everybody retired today, we’d be short $32,000,” he said. “But if you go look at Dallas or Fort Worth, that number is in the billions of dollars. A year ago, we actually had a net asset. It was about $60,000. So it swung the other way, about $90,000 in a year.”

Spore said the swing was due to Texas Municipal Retirement System changing its measures, but the city should consider paying the full monthly amount into the retirement service to rebuild its fund.

The city also has at least one uncollateralized bank account, he said.

In other business, the council approved creating a contract position for a development and building official. Mayor Michelle Pittman said if hired, the individual would work around 20 hours a week and make about $500 a week.

Council member Leanne Mackowski was skeptical the city would attract any applicants because the pay was too low for the duties and certifications required for the job. However, the council agreed to post the position and see if anyone applies before considering a change to the pay rate.

The council also: