Rhome City Council disregards P&Z, approves plat

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, July 1, 2017

Tags: Rhome, Rhome City Council

Rhome City Council voted Tuesday to approve the preliminary plat for a multifamily development on Morris Street, against the recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Commission.

The commission June 23 recommended rejecting both the preliminary plat and the site plan for Alpine General Contracting’s 64-townhouse development. Fabiola Valdez, a new member of the P&Z, spoke to the council before they voted on the plat. She said she found it “disconcerting” that a council member, who she did not name, approached herself and Ashley Majors to ask what it would take for them to accept the plat.

Valdez cited ordinances under the city’s code of ethics that say no public official should appear on behalf of a private third party before any city agency or use their position to offer any special treatment to themselves or others.

“I want to feel comfortable in my opinions to the Planning and Zoning Commission without feeling harassed, persuaded, bullied,” Valdez said. “That was my first experience.”

After Valdez spoke, the council moved discussion of the Morris Street development to closed session.

When the council returned to open session, Mayor Michelle Pittman asked the city’s attorney if council had any discretion to vote against the preliminary plat, and he told them if it complied with the city’s ordinances they needed to vote in favor.

The council approved the preliminary plat but did not vote on the site plan.

APPOINTMENT MADE

The council voted to accept the resignation of Place 2 member Amanda Johnson, and three men asked to be considered for the open seat – Kenny Crenshaw, Eddie Naugle and David Gilbert.

Charles Pennington made a motion to nominate Naugle to the seat, but it died for lack of a second. Leeanne Mackowski made a motion to nominate Crenshaw, and the council voted in favor. Crenshaw will be sworn in at the next council meeting.

The council also: