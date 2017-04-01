Rhome City Council cancels election despite ominous warning

By David Talley | Published Saturday, April 1, 2017

Tags: Rhome, Rhome City Council

Despite a cryptic warning from fellow councilman Tim Robison, Rhome leaders Tuesday voted to cancel the city council election since all candidates are unopposed.

Councilman Sam Eason started making the motion to cancel the election when Robison interrupted.

“Before we move any further forward I’d like to say something,” he said. “Slippery slope. I’ve said that at the last council meeting, slippery slope. I think it turned into a great big lake, and everybody’s treading water. I think everybody needs a big, big lifesaver to hold on to right now. I can’t predict the future. I’m not Carnac the Great or anybody like that, but at this time, I think we ought to table this to the next meeting before we move ahead on this.

“I feel as though there are powers above that’s going to fall and more judicial power that’s going to fall, and we’re all going to have to sit here and see what happens,” he said. “That’s a fair warning, people.”

When questioned by Eason, Robison wouldn’t reveal what he was referring to or the identity of the “powers above.”

Rhome’s May 6 election has been the subject of contention, with Robison and Mayor Pro Tem Ronnie Moore opposed to the place system, which was passed in a narrow council vote last December to replace the city’s at-large system. Moore wasn’t present at this week’s meeting.

The council assigned council members place numbers at a January meeting. Moore is Place 1, Amanda Johnson is Place 2, Robison is Place 3, Eason is Place 4 and Leanne Mackowski is Place 5. In an at-large system, candidates file to run and are eligible to win any seat up for election. If three seats are up, the three candidates with the most votes win those seats.

In a place system, candidates file to run for a specific, numbered seat. If three seats are up, there are three separate races, and the candidate with the most votes in a given race wins that seat. This type of system is used by many other Wise County school boards and city councils.

Both in letters to the Messenger and speeches before the council, citizen and one-time council candidate Patricia Mitchell has been a vocal critic of the change to a place system. Mitchell spoke again Tuesday, saying Mayor Michelle Pittman had violated the city’s ordinance rules, an accusation Robison had leveled at a council meeting earlier in March.

Robison and Moore said then the council hadn’t voted on an ordinance changing the seats from at-large to numbered, with Eason saying they had. Pittman clarified earlier in March that the ordinance was drafted after the December meeting based on the vote.

Robison had previously advocated to cancel the election but reversed course Tuesday when the council resumed debate over four items pertaining to the election.

“Everybody seems to be in a hurry to push this right through,” he said. “Let the tidal wave fall or roll over us. I’ve given everybody a lifesaver. Hold on to it. Let’s postpone this until next council meeting. That’s all I’m asking to do.”

City attorney Tim Sralla clarified the council isn’t legally required to declare candidates unopposed or to cancel the election due to unopposed candidates. Eason pointed out the city would save money by doing so, however. He again questioned Robison about his warning but received the same response.

“The tidal wave is coming,” Robison said. “Hold on to the lifesaver.”

Sralla said the council would eventually need to choose between canceling the election or not, due to upcoming deadlines for contracts with the Wise County Elections Office. City Secretary Angie Young said the city should already have its contracts completed.

“There are certain notices that have to be posted by certain deadlines, and we’re approaching them really fast,” Young said. “Within the next two weeks, I need to be sending in ballot language. I need to publish in the newspaper at least a week before the election.”

Sralla said the council could legally postpone the decision for probably one more meeting, but that its deadlines were fast approaching.

With Mackowski voicing support for canceling the election, Eason again made the motion. Johnson joined the two in voting to cancel the election, with Robison opposed.

Rhome residents and others living within Northwest ISD will still have the district’s $399 million bond and a school board race to decide when early voting starts later this month.