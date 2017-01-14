Rhome City Council approves city hall repairs

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, January 14, 2017

Rhome City Hall is free of asbestos and will soon have a new roof.

Council members voted Thursday to proceed with a total roof replacement at the city hall, which has been closed for mold and asbestos remediation since May. Now that the asbestos has been removed the mold remediation will begin, and Mayor Michelle Pittman said the process should be complete by the end of the month.

Engineer Eddie Aguilar told the council the mold was caused by the building’s leaking roof.

Council members were split on whether to replace the entire roof or repair only the portion that developed leaks, with Ronnie Moore, Leanne Mackowski and Tim Robison wanting to replace the roof and Sam Eason and Amanda Johnson wanting to repair the leaking portion only.

Pittman said all of the building and maintenance fund for the fiscal year has been used on the repairs to this point, and she recommended trying to secure financing from a local bank to spread out the payments for the roof and the interior remodeling over the next few budget years.

Johnson asked whether the full roof replacement and the interior remodel would be worth it if the city intends to only use the building for a few more years. Rhome’s long-term goal is to build a new municipal complex and to sell the old city hall.

“We need to finish this project because it’s the only [city hall] we have,” Pittman said. “Whether we get a grant or a loan to build a new building, we don’t know.”

The city has spent $45,000 on the city hall since the mold and asbestos remediation began, according to Aguilar. He said if they planned to spend up to the $100,000 Mackowski suggested for the rest of the remodel, the roof should be replaced.

The council voted to replace the roof and to allow the mayor to secure financing for the repairs and renovation. They instructed Pittman to meet with Moore and Johnson before awarding a vendor the contract for the roof replacement.

COUNCIL ARGUES OVER MAYORAL POWERS

When it came to an agenda item regarding the mayor’s power to hire and fire, the council couldn’t come to an agreement to take any action.

Eason wanted the mayor to have the power to fire employees without having to wait on a vote from the council.

“You have never sat on a council before that had one person make all the decisions,” Moore said to Eason. “It is a nightmare.

“And as far as I’m concerned, what I see you doing, you probably have a future agenda.”

Eason said in every place he’s ever worked only one person gets to decide whether employees keep their job.

“If you have to report to multiple people who decide if you get fired or not, then there’s confusion as to who you report to,” Eason said.

Pittman said that there were conflicting ordinances concerning which department heads report directly to the mayor. Johnson wanted the council to fix those ordinances.

Eason and Moore continued to argue about how much power the mayor should have.

“I would never vote to let one person run my city and to let one person make every decision in my city,” Moore said.

Eason brought up the conflict between the mayor and the council caused by former police chief Brandon Davis. Pittman placed Davis on administrative leave in February of 2016, after an incident where Davis confronted citizens over stolen campaign signs at the Big Z Travel Station. The council moved Davis back to full-time a week later and voted to strike any mention of his administrative leave from his personnel file. Eason, Johnson and Mackowski were not on the council at the time. Davis resigned in May of 2016.

“It seems to be a nightmare when the mayor has to ask for approval on every decision,” Eason said.

Pittman said that she has seen both strong mayor and strong council governments go bad. Robison said the reason Rhome changed to a strong council, weak mayor government was to stop a power-hungry former mayor.

“What’s wrong with it now?” Robinson asked. “I can work with the mayor. Why cry over spilled milk?”

Johnson asked why the council couldn’t give back more authority based on who the mayor is at the time.

“We all trust Michelle,” she said.

“It’s not about Michelle,” Pittman interjected. “It’s about the mayor’s seat.”

Council members agreed to discuss the mayor’s powers and the conflicting ordinances at the Jan. 24 council meeting.

The council also: