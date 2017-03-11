Rhome City Council again argues over numbered place system; can’t come to election agreement

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, March 11, 2017

Despite appearing to be a solved issue at their last meeting, Rhome City Council members argued again about the city’s move to council place seats Thursday.

The council voted in December 2016 to change from at-large council seats to place number seats. The vote was tied – Sam Eason and Leanne Mackowski voted for the change and Tim Robison and Ronnie Moore voted against, leaving Mayor Michelle Pittman to make the final vote in favor as then-councilwoman Dawn Davis was absent. Since the change, some citizens have questioned the legality of the process of moving to numbered council seats.

The argument centers around the upcoming election. In at-large councils, the candidates all run against one another, and those receiving the most votes are elected. In councils with numbered places, candidates choose which place to run for, effectively choosing who they wish to run against.

Patricia Mitchell, a Rhome citizen, has spoken against the switch at multiple council meetings. She said Thursday that the argument for numbered seats, that other cities do it, is invalid.

“Many, many more small cities do not do it and administer democratic at-large elections whereby winners and losers are chosen by the people through the strength of the collective majority,” Mitchell said. She accused those who supported the numbered seats of “swindling your own people out of democratic elections.”

Before the council moved into the regular agenda, Robison called the upcoming election illegal “due to all the requirements not being met to change from at-large to a place system,” and said it should be canceled.

There were four election-related items on the agenda: declaring each unopposed candidate elected, contract with Wise County Elections for 2017 election services, joint agreement and contract for election services with Northwest ISD and approval of an election judge and alternative judge. Only the first was discussed.

Robison said he wished to drop all four items from the agenda, saying he never saw an ordinance written that changed the council seats to numbered places. Moore said he hadn’t seen an ordinance either.

“We have to say we’re doing away with the at-large and going to the place, and it needs to be stated as such,” Robison said.

Pittman pulled out the ordinance that was drafted after the vote for numbered places in December.

Robison and Moore said the council hadn’t voted on the ordinance, and Eason said they had.

“Let me clarify how the ordinances have been going,” Pittman said. “The ordinances are drafted sometimes after the meeting based on the discussion and the decision in the meeting.”

Robison said the ordinance must be enacted 60 days before the first day of the regular municipal election and claimed Rhome would be in violation of state local government code to proceed with the election.

“There was a vote taken on changing to the place system,” city attorney Tim Sralla said.

“But we did not do an ordinance,” Robison interjected. “I’m going to argue with you. I’m going to stand up for the people in town and tell you we didn’t enact an ordinance.”

Sralla said he wasn’t arguing, just explaining his recollection of events.

“I prepared an ordinance and forwarded it to Angie (Young, the city secretary) and the mayor,” Sralla said. “Quite frankly I don’t know what happened after that.”

Robison insisted the time to enact the ordinance had run out.

“Well, that’s a possibility if the ordinance wasn’t signed,” Sralla said.

Robison again said an ordinance was never voted upon and Moore agreed, at which point both Pittman and Eason asked that Sralla be allowed to speak without interruption.

“Let the man answer the question,” Eason said to Moore. “Do you just want to yell and interrupt people?”

“What are you doing right now big boy?” Moore responded.

Pittman then declared the council was done with the election items. No action was taken.

If the election does proceed, all candidates are unopposed. Charles Pennington filed for Place 1, Amanda Johnson for Place 2 and Colton Lorance for Place 3. Mitchell and Jo Ann Wilson filed to run but then dropped. The incumbents in places 1 and 3, Moore and Robison, did not file.

