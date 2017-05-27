Rhome citizens unhappy about townhome development

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, May 27, 2017

Rhome, Rhome City Council

The preliminary plat of a proposed multi-family development in Rhome was sent back to the Planning and Zoning Commission Tuesday.

Several citizens spoke at the council meeting to oppose the development, which will place 64 townhouses on Morris Street. At a meeting in early May the development met the same resistance.

The main concerns were that the development would overwhelm the city’s infrastructure and include low-income housing.

“As council members, you’re charged with the safety and security of citizens,” Jo Ann Wilson, one of four residents who spoke against the development, said. “I do not see how that is possible if you approve subsidized housing. It just seems to be kind of to the contrary.”

Mayor Michelle Pittman reminded citizens the 3-acre property was zoned multi-family years ago, and the main question at hand was whether the council should approve the preliminary plat.

Engineer Eddie Aguilar said he and his firm reviewed the preliminary plat, finding a few items that did not comply with city codes or were unclear. Those items were sent to the developer and his engineer who said they’d make changes as necessary.

The developer, who also attended the meeting, spoke up to say the ordinances and zoning conditions would be met before presenting the final plat to the council. He also clarified that the townhouses will be higher-end and privately owned by his company and asked for conditional approval of the preliminary plat.

“I’m not prepared to give conditional approval on something I literally saw 20 seconds ago,” councilwoman Amanda Johnson said.

The council voted 3-1, with Sam Eason opposed, to send the plat back to planning and zoning, which approved it once before, so the developer would have more time to make the required changes.

POWERS OF THE MAYOR

Eason asked the council to consider amending ordinances to clarify the powers of the mayor but met resistance when he said the mayor should have the power to fire department heads.

“If you don’t have the right to terminate, I don’t think people will be as willing to follow your directions,” Eason said.

Public Works Supervisor Lance Petty said as a department head, he takes orders from the mayor but believes the council should be brought in if a mayor wishes to fire him. He mentioned that in other cities he’s worked for new mayors were elected and wanted to hire all new staff.

Eason said department heads could protest their termination and appeal to the council who could save their job with a unanimous vote. Currently the council votes to terminate employees. He said “recent events” are what caused him to propose the ordinance changes. Though Eason did not specify what he meant, in 2015 the council voted to fire the city’s attorney, Walt Leonard, over Pittman’s protests, and in 2016, Pittman attempted to put former Police Chief Brandon Davis on administrative leave then later said he’d resigned by not coming to work for three days in a row, only for the council to reinstate him on both occasions.

“Let’s not look at what we saw in recent history, but what it takes to keep the city functioning,” Pittman said.

Johnson disagreed with giving the mayor power to terminate department heads, telling Eason, “It’s a bad idea.”

The council decided to continue reviewing Eason’s proposal and to discuss the matter further at a later date.