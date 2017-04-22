Reward offered for vandalism information

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, April 22, 2017

Tags: Crimestoppers, Newark

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about vandalism that happened last weekend near Newark.

The suspects spray painted several cars, trucks, houses, garage doors, roads, driveways and a fence around 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning, April 16, in the Chisholm Springs housing addition.

The vandalism included the words “dropouts,” “Lue,” “Dope” and “Bubbles” as well as a circle with a pentagram-type symbol.

To report information about the vandalism or the suspects, contact Crime Stoppers of Wise County at 800-643-8477 or 940-627-8477, 24 hours a day. Crime Stoppers will pay for the first most accurate tip received. You will remain anonymous.