Reward offered for tips about shooting

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, August 16, 2017

Tags: Alvord, Crimestoppers

A cash reward is now being offered for information about a double shooting in Alvord last week.

Crime Stoppers of Wise County is offering a $2,000 reward for tips leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for the crime.

Wise County Sheriff’s Office investigators continue to collect evidence in the case to determine who shot 17-year-old Rhett Barclay and 41-year-old Brent Dixon at a home in the 300 block of North Wickham Street around midnight in the early morning hours of Aug. 7.

Both victims were transported by Wise County EMS to Denton Regional Hospital with what Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin described as non-life-threatening injuries.

He said the evidence seems to indicate it was a targeted attack.

To report information to Crime Stoppers, call 800-643-8477 or 940-627-8477 24 hours a day. You will remain anonymous.

Akin said posters announcing the reward were to be placed around Alvord Tuesday evening.