Reward offered for missing K-9 information

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, November 15, 2017

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office is hoping a cash reward might lead to information about the whereabouts of a missing K-9 partner.

Crime Stoppers of Wise County is now offering a reward of up to $2,500 for tips leading to the safe return of Rayco, who went missing when his kennel was destroyed by a storm Oct. 22.

Local search teams, as well as a rescue group from outside Wise County, looked for the 4-year-old male Dutch Shepherd over the span of a week but did not find any trace of the dog. Rayco was last seen in a rural area north and west of Weatherford College Wise County in the area of Farm Road 1655 between U.S. 380 and Farm Road 1810.

The sheriff’s office has continued to respond to any leads in the case.

“We have had some leads come in periodically, but what we find is some good citizens have found some shepherd mix dogs, but none have been Rayco,” Chief Deputy Craig Johnson said.

According to the Crime Stoppers bulletin, anyone who sees Rayco or knows of someone who may have taken him in should call the sheriff’s office at 940-627-5971 or the Crime Stoppers numbers, 800-643-TIPS(8477) or 940-627-TIPS. Calls will be accepted 24 hours a day.

Rayco is used by the sheriff’s office for narcotics detection and apprehension. He has been with the department since May of 2015.