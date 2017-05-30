Revenues running ahead for Decatur ISD

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, November 29, 2017

Tags: Decatur, Decatur School Board

With a higher than anticipated enrollment and an unexpected payment from the state, revenues are running ahead of projections for Decatur ISD early in the fiscal year.

In a report to Decatur School Board Monday night, Cindy Tatum, deputy superintendent over finances, said the district’s revenues through October were $1.6 million over the budgeted amount.

A big part of the projected increase is due to an increase in enrollment. The district built its budget with an enrollment of 3,255 and refined average daily attendance (ADA) of 3,125. Through two six weeks, the enrollment is 3,350 and an ADA of 3,207.

Tatum said attendance has been around 96.4 percent, putting the district at 82 more students than budgeted in ADA.

“It’s an increase of $870,000 from what we budgeted,” Tatum said.

DISD also received a one-time payment of roughly $762,000 from the state. The money came from the $100 million pool set aside by the legislature to send to schools as a replacement for the expiring Additional State Aid for Tax Reduction (ASATR). The program was to keep schools at the same funding as in 2005-06 before the legislature cut property taxes from $1.50 to $1.

Tatum told trustees the district lost $2.1 million with the expiration of ASATR. She added that districts cannot dispute the amount they receive. She said the pool will drop to $50 million statewide next year.

“We’ll be grateful for the $762,000,” said board President Wade Watson during the meeting.

Tatum suggested the board save the increased revenue for the future.

Watson agreed.

“It’s positive information,” Watson said. “We’re planning for growth, and we’ll have to take a look at staffing and facilities.”

In other news, trustees pledged their 1,059 votes to Gerre Joiner for the Wise County Appraisal District’s Board of Directors. DISD has the second-most votes behind only Wise County’s 1,112.