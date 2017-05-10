Results roundup: Voters decide May elections

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Tags: Election

Local school district and city council elections were Saturday, featuring multiple contested races and bond elections, as well as a water district decision and the issue of tax assignment.

Find out your community’s election results below:

ALVORD

In one of the county’s strongest turnouts, Alvord ISD voters defeated the district’s $13.8 million bond proposal 404-116.

AURORA

In Aurora, incumbent Mayor Terry Soloman bested challenger Janet Derting 66-41.

BOYD

For Boyd School Board Place 1, Martin Cain narrowly beat incumbent Rebecca Parr 159-139. For Place 3, Kyle Erwin beat out Krista Barber and Toby Miller, 145-139-17. Jana Tate previously held the seat.

BRIDGEPORT

In the race for Bridgeport School Board Place 7, Jessie DeLuna won with 207 votes over Linda Duck’s 117. Incumbent Scott Hiler ran unopposed for Place 7.

CHICO

Chico ISD’s $1.8 million bond has preliminarily passed 97-92, pending provisional ballots. See a related story above.

In the Chico mayor’s race, current councilwoman Colleen Self defeated Roger Mead and Euell Rackley, 49-9-4.

DECATUR

The Decatur School Board election included one contested race. Rex Hoskins won Place 4 with 252 votes. Misti Davie received 108 votes and Glen Harrison 79.

Jennifer Wren was unopposed for Place 3.

City of Decatur voters also approved a Wise County Water Supply District proposition on the ballot by a vote of 123-69 in favor. The water district follows the same boundaries as the city limits, and the vote was necessary due to the annexation of property into the city last year.

NEWARK

Newark’s reassignment of its half-cent sales tax passed 45-20.

NORTHWEST

Northwest ISD’s $399 million bond package passed 2,909-1,871.

In a race of five challengers for Northwest ISD’s Place 5, Steve Sprowls emerged with the most votes. Incumbent Lillian Rouch held her Place 6 seat against challenger Carissa Barrett 2,017-1,378.

RUNAWAY BAY

Runaway Bay re-elected council members Jerry St. John and Berry White with 188 and 132 votes, respectively. Deborah Lewis earned one of the three at-large council seats with 167 votes, unseating incumbent Dan Ticer, who had 117. Ricky McDonald received 114 votes and Wayne Wall received 47.