Reserve constable pilot program approved

By Kristen Tribe | Published Saturday, January 21, 2017

Tags: Commissioners

Precinct 4 Constable Kevin Huffman now has backup.

Wise County commissioners Tuesday approved a reserve constable program for Precinct 4, authorizing Huffman to keep up to five reserve officers, all of which must be licensed peace officers.

The constable made a presentation at Tuesday’s regular commissioners meeting.

“The main reason (I’m asking for a reserve program) is safety purposes in light of all the anti-police things going on these days,” he said. “When I’m doing evictions and writs, it’s nice to have someone to back you up.

“When you’re going to kick someone out of their home or you are going to take their property from them, I’ve had several occasions where people tend to get a little irate,” he said. “If you’re by yourself, that’s not a good situation to be in.”

Two men, whom Huffman plans to name reserves – Jerry McGee and Greg Leveling – also attended the meeting.

McGee was a Wise County constable in the 1970s before going to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office, where he was the sheriff’s captain and a reserve deputy constable. He most recently served as a reserve officer for the Wise County Sheriff’s Office until Dec. 31, 2015.

Huffman said McGee had actually acted as his reserve in the past.

“When I took office in 2009 and Doug (Whitehead) was still chief (deputy at the sheriff’s office,) he unofficially assigned Jerry to start reporting directly to me,” he said. “I sort of had a reserve de facto for a while, but he’s since retired, so I’ve had to come up with other creative means.”

Leveling is the former Denton County Sheriff’s operations major and Denton County constable deputy.

Huffman said he requested five reserves total to ensure there was always someone available to help.

County Judge J.D. Clark said Huffman approached him about the program a month ago.

“He’s been the only one to ask for it, so that’s why I phrased it as a pilot program on the agenda,” he said. “I didn’t know if it’d be something you’d be interested in letting Precinct 4 try out and see how it goes.”

Precinct 4 Commissioner Gaylord Kennedy wanted to know Sheriff Lane Akin’s opinion of the program.

Akin never said if he was for or against the use of reserve constables, but he did say his department was spread thin, making it difficult to always have an officer available to help.

“I know that the constable is doing the work out there. He’s covering a lot of territory that’s not always being covered by all the constables, most, but not all,” he said. “I see that he’s doing good work, and I know both the guys he brought in here with him.”

Akin said he had assured Huffman in previous conversations that the sheriff’s deputies would back him up when possible. His only concern was the potential for a constable to build his own department and operate under a different agenda than the original intent of the constable’s office.

“I’ve seen it in other counties in my law enforcement career,” he said, “but I don’t think Kevin has that mentality.”

Huffman assured commissioners that was not his intent.

“I hope I don’t have a reputation like another one we’ve had,” he said. “I ain’t interested in being a highway patrolman or going out and taking over criminal investigations.”

Precinct 3 Commissioner Harry Lamance said the other constables were probably going to whine if this was approved.

“If they’re interested, they can come ask,” Clark said.

Huffman said other counties treat each constable’s office as an independent entity.

“They base it on what does the constable do? Is he doing what he’s supposed to do? What we asked him to do,” Huffman said. “They are separate constitutional offices, so treat it as such, is all I ask.”

Precinct 1 Commissioner Danny White was concerned Huffman would farm out his repsonsibilities to the reserves instead of performing them himself.

“I don’t have a problem if you feel like you need a backup to go with you on a call,” he said. “No one wants anyone killed. But I do have a problem with you saying ‘I don’t want to go to court, so I’m going to let one of my backups do that.'”

Huffman told White the only time a reserve would bailiff in his place would be if Huffman physically could not be there, such as when he’s attending a state training or on vacation.

White also expressed concern about putting reserves in the line of danger.

“It’s always been my thoughts that we don’t want someone to put their life in danger if they’re not getting paid for it,” he said. “If the county won’t be responsible if they get hurt or possibly killed out there, I don’t understand why people would want to do that. I don’t know why people would want to ask someone to do that.”

Huffman reminded him that the sheriff’s office reserves are in the same situation, as are the numerous volunteer firefighters in the county.

“If a reserve fatally shoots an unarmed person, will the county be liable if the family sues?” White asks.

Clark said the same thing could happen with a sheriff’s office reserve.

“I’m not sure why one reserve program is different than another,” he said.

McGee spoke up, offering insight as to why anyone volunteers as a reserve police officer or firefighter.

“You know, there are just crazy people in the world. Some people like to ride motorcycles and some people like to be reserve deputies, so life is dangerous,” he said. “I’ve been in law enforcement nearly all my life … and I’ve invested a lot in it. I have a degree in police science. I have a master peace officer license; I have 32 years experience reserve and full time. It’s just something I enjoy doing.”

McGee said he was aware of the dangers but noted that Huffman was his friend and “if I can help him stay safe, I would like to do it.

“And I intend to keep my license active as long as I’m breathing because I worked too hard to get it, he said. “I do it for the same reason volunteer firemen do it. It’s dangerous, but it’s something you do for your community.”

White sought more reassurance that McGee wouldn’t be sent out alone to which Huffman replied, “there again, I’m not looking for someone to do my job for me. I’m looking for folks that can come along and help me not get shot.

“If you see it’s turned into some rogue element, playing DPS 2, then cancel it.”

Precinct 2 Commissioner Kevin Burns made a motion to approve up to five reserve constables for Precinct 4. They began discussing who would bear the cost – the county or reserves – when Leveling weighed in.

“I agree with what Kevin (Huffman) is talking about,” he said. “It’s a baby steps thing. It’s progressive of y’all to consider it, and it needs to carry its own weight.”

He noted there were safeguards at the state and federal levels for officers who are killed in the line of duty and their families.

“We knew this job was dangerous when we took it,” he said. “It takes a special kind of person to run into a burning building. It takes a special kind of person to run toward trouble rather than away. It’s just the way we’re wired.

“My heroes have always been cowboys and cops, and that’s why I continue to do what I do,” he said. “As a rule, bodies with oversight of this type of program, usually as a gesture to the community spirit toward the folks that are reserving, the county is usually kind enough to underwrite the bond and the rest of it takes on a life of its own.”

White seemed satisfied.

“Can you find three more guys like these two?” he asked Huffman.

The constable said he had a few people he might call on and emphasized that he was looking for experienced people.

“I’m not looking to hire greenhorns out of the academy,” he said. “I don’t want to be a training ground. I don’t have time for that. I want people who’ve been there, done that and still want a little something to do.”

White gave a second to Burns’ earlier motion. They agreed the county would pay the bond for the reserves, but the reserves would be responsible for all other related expenses.