Remembering Wes; Hardy family honors father, Plano officer

Published Saturday, July 8, 2017

For many widows of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty in North Texas, Ashlee Hardy is one of the first contacts in their phone.

Hardy, who lives in Boyd with her twin daughters Cora and Caitlyn, is the president of the Metroplex chapter of Concerns of Police Survivors, a group dedicated to helping the spouses of those killed. Hardy joined the organization after her husband, Wes, a police officer in Plano, was killed in 2007 when his police motorcycle collided with a vehicle as he attempted to make a traffic stop.

Those widows and survivors who count Hardy among their closest friends gathered at Boyd Cemetery Friday to help her and her daughters remember Wes on the 10th anniversary of his death. It’s the same day, July 7, that five police officers were killed by a sniper during a march in Dallas in 2016.

“Ashlee and I met after my husband died,” recalled Danielle Story, of Fort Worth. “She came to my house when my husband was killed in the line of duty. It was January 2010. We’ve been friends ever since, so I’m here to help her honor Wes.”

Story’s husband was a police officer in Arlington. Hardy stayed in touch after his death and the two have remained close friends.

Deanna Williams said she met Ashlee after her husband, a Waxahachie police officer, was killed in the line of duty.

“She’s been here for a lot of other people,” Williams said.

The group watched as Hardy and her daughters released butterflies at Wes’ grave. Hardy said having everyone there meant a lot.

“When you first start this journey, you think you’re the only one who remembers,” she said. “You think you’re alone. You think, ‘It’s just going to be us. We’re the only ones who are going to go through this.’ And it’s not. All of these people, these are the people that loved Wes. To see my friends, to see the ladies here, it means more to me than anything.

“We’re here for each other, but it’s not just on the anniversaries. It’s every single day. Yes, today is especially hard, but as our kids get older, we go through things as widows that no one else experiences, so to be able to reach out to Teresa or Deanna or Danielle is everything.”

Hardy said the family has celebrated Wes’ memory every year on the anniversary of his end of watch, but moved the event to the cemetery just last year.

“The first couple years we would go to the intersection, but the girls really don’t like that,” she said. “They don’t want to go to the intersection. There’s a memorial there, so the citizens of Plano will remember his sacrifice, but every year I’ve asked the girls if they want to go, they tell me that’s not what they want to do. The girls, as they get older, it gets tougher for them, so we started doing it here. I know cemeteries aren’t happy, but for the girls, they know this is where their dad is.”